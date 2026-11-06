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QatarEnergy eyes NextDecade Train 6 supply in latest US LNG push, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 6, 2026

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QatarEnergy Pursues Supply from NextDecade Train 6 at US Rio Grande LNG Facility

QatarEnergy's Strategic LNG Negotiations and Expansion Plans

By Curtis Williams and Marwa Rashad

Advanced Talks Between QatarEnergy and NextDecade

HOUSTON/LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - QatarEnergy is in advanced talks with NextDecade to buy up to 2 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas from the company's Rio Grande LNG export facility under development in Texas, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The people said the negotiations involve volumes from Train 6, which is in the permitting process and has not yet reached a final investment decision. NextDecade has already sold out the capacity from the first five trains, the company said when it approved the projects.

Neither NextDecade nor QatarEnergy immediately responded to requests for comment.

QatarEnergy's Broader LNG Strategy

Long-Term Supply Deals Amid Geopolitical Tensions

QatarEnergy has been aggressively pursuing long-term supply deals with US LNG exporters amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as part of a trading strategy aimed at generating revenue should exports through the Strait of Hormuz be again disrupted in the future, Chief Executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told Reuters last month.

Recent and Ongoing Negotiations

Reuters reported in October that QatarEnergy was in talks to purchase about 3 mtpa of LNG each from Venture Global and Woodside Energy. The company has also signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement to buy 4 mtpa from Cheniere Energy.

NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG Facility Expansion

Current Status of the Facility

The first five trains at NextDecade's Rio Grande LNG export facility, which is under construction near Brownsville, Texas, are expected to produce about 30 million metric tons of LNG per year when fully operational, making it one of the largest LNG export projects under development in the US.

Permitting and Regulatory Applications for Train 6

The company filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in May for the Train 6 project and submitted an application to the US Department of Energy in June for LNG export authorizations.

Future Expansion Potential

Commercial Interest and Investment Timeline

NextDecade previously said commercial interest in Train 6 exceeds nameplate capacity, with a final investment decision targeted for 2027. If approved, Train 6 would be built adjacent to the first five trains and would represent the first phase of a broader expansion that could eventually include Trains 7 and 8, increasing total liquefaction capacity at the site to roughly 48 mtpa.

(Reporting by Curtis Williams in Houston and Marwa Rashad in London; Editing by Nathan Crooks and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • QatarEnergy is negotiating to buy up to 2 mtpa from NextDecade’s Train 6 at Rio Grande LNG, still pending FID and regulatory approvals (investing.com)
  • NextDecade filed for FERC approval in May 2026 and expects the final Environmental Impact Statement in mid‑2027, aiming for FID then (sec.gov)
  • Train 6 would expand Rio Grande LNG’s capacity toward a potential 48 mtpa (with Trains 6‑8), as NextDecade aggressively pursues long‑term offtake agreements amid favorable LNG market conditions (next-decade.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is QatarEnergy negotiating with NextDecade?
QatarEnergy is negotiating to buy up to 2 million metric tons per annum of LNG from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export facility in Texas, specifically from the planned Train 6.
Has Train 6 at Rio Grande LNG reached a final investment decision?
No, Train 6 is still in the permitting process and has not yet reached a final investment decision, with a target set for 2027.
Why is QatarEnergy pursuing US LNG supply deals?
QatarEnergy aims to secure long-term LNG supplies from the US as a contingency against potential export disruptions in the Middle East.
How much capacity will Rio Grande LNG have when fully operational?
The first five trains will have a combined capacity of about 30 million metric tons per year, with potential expansion to 48 mtpa if Trains 6, 7, and 8 are built.
What other US LNG deals has QatarEnergy signed recently?
QatarEnergy has signed agreements to buy LNG from companies including Cheniere Energy, Venture Global, and Woodside Energy.

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