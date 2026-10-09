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Exail Technologies restates accounts to recognize €329 million creditor liability - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exail Technologies restates accounts to recognize €329 million creditor liability

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 9, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 9, 2026

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Exail Technologies Recognizes €329M Creditor Liability in Restated Accounts

Exail Technologies Restates Financials Amid Acquisition and Creditor Dispute

Background and Context

Oct 9 (Reuters) - French underwater drone maker Exail Technologies said on Friday it had restated its half-year financial statement to recognize a €329 million ($369 million) liability for financing provided by creditor ICG, after a review of contractual clauses triggered by Thales's proposed acquisition of Exail.

Details of the Creditor Dispute

The restatements follow a June dispute between Exail and ICG over the valuation of Exail Holding — the unlisted subsidiary through which ICG holds bonds and preferred shares — where the two sides were about €380 million apart.

Impact on Financial Statements and Acquisition Terms

• Exail said the restatements have no impact on current income from ordinary activities or cash flows, and do not change the terms of the proposed acquisition

Financial Performance Highlights

• Exail reported first-half revenue of €275 million, up 27% organically, with current operating profit rising 43% to €63 million

• Order intake was €228 million, with navigation system orders up more than 40% and photonics orders up nearly 70%, excluding a €400 million mine countermeasures contract signed in February 2025

• The company confirmed its full-year targets in the half-year report

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet and Matthieu Huchet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Retrospective restatement under IAS 8 added a non‑current liability of €329 million as of June 30, 2026, up from €296 million at end‑2025, reflecting commitment to potentially repurchase ICG-held securities (marketscreener.com)
  • The restatements had no impact on income from ordinary activities or cash flows, and did not alter terms of the proposed Thales acquisition (marketscreener.com)
  • H1 revenue grew 27 % organically to €275 million, operating profit rose 43 % to €63 million, and order intake was €228 million—excluding a large €400 million mine‑countermeasures contract—confirming full‑year targets (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Exail Technologies restate its accounts?
Exail Technologies restated its half-year accounts to recognize a €329 million liability to creditor ICG following a review triggered by Thales's proposed acquisition.
Does the restatement affect Exail Technologies’ income or cash flows?
No, the restatement has no impact on current income from ordinary activities or the company’s cash flows.
What was the dispute between Exail and ICG about?
The dispute centered on the valuation of Exail Holding, with a difference of about €380 million between the two parties.
How did Exail Technologies perform in the first half of the year?
Exail reported first-half revenue of €275 million, up 27% organically, and current operating profit rising 43% to €63 million.
Will the liability recognition affect the proposed acquisition by Thales?
The recognition of the liability does not change the terms of Thales’s proposed acquisition.

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