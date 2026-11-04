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Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jeweller Pandora nudges up 2026 outlook helped by demand for novelties

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Pandora Lifts 2026 Outlook with Boost from US and European Market Demand

Pandora's Upgraded Financial Guidance and Market Performance

Improved Demand in Key Markets

PARIS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora on Wednesday nudged up its revenue and operating margin guidance for 2026, citing improving demand in its biggest markets the US and Europe as it launches new collections and accelerates a shift to platinum-plated products. 

CEO Statement on Brand Strategy

"More distinctive designs and culturally relevant marketing are driving brand heat. We've narrowed our 2026 guidance towards the upper end of the range," CEO Berta de Pablos‑Barbier said in a statement.

Financial Highlights and Forecasts

Updated Sales and Margin Guidance

Pandora, which sells charm bracelets starting at $80 and lab-grown diamond jewellery, said it now sees organic sales growth of between 2% and 3%, against previous guidance of 0% to 3%. 

It now expects a full-year operating profit margin of 22.5% to 23%, against 22% to 23% previously. 

Third Quarter Performance

Comparable revenue in the third quarter rose 7% to 6.69 billion crowns ($1 billion), beating a mean forecast of 6.58 billion in a poll of analysts provided by Pandora. Operating profit rose to 1.06 billion crowns  ($159 million) from 880 million.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 6.6544 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Alessandro Parodi in Paris, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • Organic growth guidance raised to 0–3%, backed by solid Q3 comparable revenue and profit beats
  • Operating margin guidance nudged higher to 22–23%, aided by a one‑off US tariff refund
  • Brand momentum fueled by new collections (“Pandora Wonders”) and strategic shift to platinum‑plated offerings

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pandora raise its 2026 outlook?
Pandora raised its 2026 revenue and operating margin guidance due to improving demand in major markets like the US and Europe and successful new product launches.
How did Pandora perform in the third quarter?
Pandora’s comparable revenue in Q3 rose 7% to 6.69 billion crowns, surpassing analyst forecasts, and operating profit grew to 1.06 billion crowns.
Which new strategies is Pandora implementing?
Pandora is launching new collections and accelerating a shift toward platinum-plated products to drive growth.
What are Pandora's updated operating margin projections?
Pandora expects a full-year operating profit margin of 22.5% to 23%, up from previous guidance of 22% to 23%.

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