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M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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M&S profit rebounds from cyberattack but clothing drags on recovery

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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M&S Profit Rebounds After Cyberattack, Weak Clothing Sales Limit Recovery

Marks & Spencer Financial Performance and Recovery Overview

First-Half Profit and Sales Performance

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday its first-half profit rebounded from last year's cyberattack-hit level, but was down on a two-year basis as strong trading in food failed to fully offset weakness in clothing.

The 142-year-old M&S, one of the biggest names on the UK high street, said its adjusted profit before tax more than doubled in the six months to September 26 to £403.2 million ($542.4 million), on sales up 16.2% to £9.26 billion.

Analysts had on average forecast profit of £399 million.

Division Performance: Food vs. Clothing, Home & Beauty

Food sales increased 13.9% year-on-year, while sales in the fashion, home and beauty division (FH&B) rose 17.5%.

Food Division Strength

But, while food profit was ahead on a two-year basis, FH&B profit was lower, reflecting a more challenging apparel market and a slower recovery from the cyberattack.

M&S' food business was quick to recover from the cyberattack and is currently Britain's fastest growing grocer, winning market share.

Clothing, Home & Beauty Challenges

Analysts noted that this year's spring/summer clothing collections were ordered when many systems were down after the April 2025 hack.

M&S said market conditions in FH&B "remain challenging", but said performance is expected to improve in the second half compared with the first, as availability has recovered.

Future Outlook and Analyst Expectations

The group forecast full-year adjusted profit before tax in line with current market expectations.

Prior to Wednesday's update, analysts were on average forecasting £941 million.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Adjusted first‑half pre‑tax profit more than doubled to £403.2 million, exceeding analysts’ ~£399 million consensus.
  • Food division rebounded strongly—M&S became Britain’s fastest‑growing grocer with soaring market share in recent months.
  • Fashion, Home & Beauty remains under pressure, weighed down by disrupted spring/summer collection orders from the April 2025 cyberattack, though availability is now improving ahead of H2.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did M&S profit increase after the cyberattack?
M&S's adjusted profit before tax more than doubled to £403.2 million in the first half after rebounding from last year's cyberattack-hit level.
Which M&S division performed strongest in the first half?
The food division performed strongest, with sales up 13.9% and market share gains, while fashion, home and beauty lagged.
What impact did the cyberattack have on M&S's clothing sales?
The cyberattack disrupted spring/summer clothing collections, leading to a slower recovery and reduced profit in the apparel segment.
How did analysts respond to M&S's latest results?
Analysts noted challenging market conditions for apparel but welcomed the profit rebound, with results slightly above forecasts.

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