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Finance

Germany at risk of violent conflict with Russia, intel chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics security Russia Germany

Germany Risking Violent Conflict With Russia Amid Rising Security Threats

Escalating Tensions and Security Concerns Between Germany and Russia

By Sabine Siebold

Intelligence Warnings on Russian Aggression

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Germany is at risk of entering a violent conflict with Russia as Moscow steps up an increasingly aggressive "shadow war" against European democracies, the head of Germany's foreign intelligence service warned on Monday.

Statements from German Intelligence Officials

"The confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension," Martin Jaeger, head of the Bundesnachrichtendienst (BND), told lawmakers at the annual public hearing of intelligence chiefs in parliament.

"Germany is in danger of becoming embroiled in a violent conflict with Russia - the attempted attack in Leipzig is just one example," he said.

Hybrid Threats and Recent Incidents

German authorities have warned repeatedly that Russia is conducting a hybrid campaign of drone and cyber attacks, accusing Moscow of being behind an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August.

Russia's Response to Accusations

Russia has repeatedly denied any intention of attacking NATO countries.

"We are not threatening anyone," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. "We have no intention of attacking anyone - whether in 2029, 2030 or 2050 - but if we are subjected to aggression, we will have no choice but to respond."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine)

Key Takeaways

  • The head of Germany’s BND, Martin Jäger, told lawmakers on 5 Oct 2026 that the confrontation with Russia has entered a new, more dangerous phase, warning Germany risks being embroiled in violent conflict amid intensified hybrid warfare tactics.
  • Germany officially blamed Russia for the attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport on 4 August—a device loaded with explosives found near a Ukrainian cargo plane—characterizing it as part of a broader pattern of hybrid assaults across Europe.
  • In response to the Leipzig incident, Germany plans a set of retaliatory measures including closing Russia’s consulate in Bonn, terminating the Russian House in Berlin, tightening entry controls for Russian citizens, and ramping up pressure on Russia’s so‑called “shadow fleet,” with EU and NATO backing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does the German intelligence chief believe Germany is at risk of conflict with Russia?
He warns that Russia is escalating aggressive 'shadow war' tactics and hybrid attacks against European democracies, putting Germany in danger.
What example did the German intelligence chief cite of Russian aggression?
He mentioned an attempted drone attack on Leipzig airport in August as evidence of ongoing hybrid warfare.
How has Russia responded to accusations of planning attacks on NATO members?
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated Russia has no intention of attacking anyone but warned of a response to any aggression.
What methods has Russia allegedly used in its campaign against Germany?
German authorities accuse Russia of conducting drone and cyber attacks as part of a hybrid campaign.

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