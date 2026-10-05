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Finance

Germany says damages claims over cancelled F126 frigate order unfounded

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Germany Deems Damen’s Damages Claims for Cancelled F126 Frigate Unfounded

Overview of the Cancelled F126 Frigate Contract Dispute

Germany’s Official Position on Damages Claims

BERLIN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Claims for damages against Germany over a cancelled warship order are unfounded, a German defence ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Contractual Obligations and Termination Rights

If a company cannot deliver within budget or on time, the customer has the right and obligation to terminate the contract, the spokesperson added at a regular government press conference.

Damen’s Response and Financial Demands

Details of Damen’s Compensation Claim

Dutch shipbuilding group Damen is seeking about €4.7 billion ($5.3 billion) from the German government after Berlin cancelled the F126 frigate programme, according to a letter sent to two parliamentary committees and seen by Reuters on Friday.

Currency Exchange Rate Reference

($1 = €0.8918)

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany cancelled the F126 frigate programme in June 2026 citing significant delays, soaring costs (projected up to €18 billion), and risks from contractor change (bundeswehr.de).
  • Under German procurement law, the government was entitled—and even obligated—to terminate the contract when Damen failed to deliver on time or within budget, as confirmed by the defence ministry spokesperson (bundeswehr.de).
  • Damen is seeking around €4.7 billion in damages, but Berlin rejects the claim as unfounded and is proceeding with procuring eight smaller MEKO A‑200 frigates from TKMS to meet NATO ASW needs (cincodias.elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany cancel the F126 frigate order?
Germany cancelled the F126 frigate order due to issues with the company's ability to deliver within budget or on time.
Who is seeking damages from the German government?
Dutch shipbuilding group Damen is seeking about €4.7 billion in damages from the German government.
How did the German defence ministry respond to the damages claim?
The German defence ministry spokesperson stated the claims are unfounded and that contract termination is justified.
What is the value of the claimed damages in US dollars?
The claimed damages by Damen amount to approximately $5.3 billion.
Which committees received the damages claim letter?
Two parliamentary committees received the letter regarding the damages claim.

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