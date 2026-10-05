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RBI sees no signs of expropriation of Russian business, CEO says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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RBI sees no signs of expropriation of Russian business, CEO says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Raiffeisen Bank CEO: No Expropriation Threat Seen in Russia, Exit Planned

Raiffeisen Bank's Position and Plans Regarding Russian Operations

VIENNA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International currently sees no signs of an expropriation of its Russian business, CEO Michael Hoellerer said on Monday, after several attempts by the Austrian lender to sell the division have failed.

CEO's Statement on Expropriation Risk

"I have never received any direct statement on this matter from the Russian authorities," Hoellerer said, despite recognising the risk of compulsory administration or even expropriation of Western companies in Russia.

Intentions to Exit the Russian Market

However, the Austrian lender wants to leave the country as soon as possible. "If I had the chance to pull out of Russia tomorrow, I would do so," Hoellerer said.

Challenges of Withdrawal

The bank has been considering a withdrawal since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Such a move would be complex and would require numerous approvals, particularly from Russian authorities.

Context: Recent State Actions in Russia

Russia this month placed the Russian operations of German retailer Metro under state administration.

The move followed similar measures against Swiss food group Nestlé and French retailer Auchan, with the Kremlin saying in both cases that hostile actions by "unfriendly" countries had played a role.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich, writing by Linda Pasquini, editing by Friederike Heine and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Raiffeisen sees no direct threats of expropriation from Russian authorities, though it acknowledges broader risks such as forced administration.
  • The bank has attempted to sell its Russian unit since 2022 but has faced hurdles, including regulatory approval and geopolitical frictions.
  • Recent moves by Russia—placing Metro, Nestlé, and Auchan under temporary state control—highlight the heightened risk environment in which RBI is operating.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Raiffeisen Bank International's current view on expropriation of its Russian business?
Raiffeisen Bank International currently sees no direct signs of its Russian business being expropriated, according to CEO Michael Hoellerer.
Has Raiffeisen Bank International received expropriation threats from Russian authorities?
CEO Michael Hoellerer stated he has never received any direct statement on expropriation from Russian authorities.
Does Raiffeisen Bank International plan to exit Russia?
Yes, Raiffeisen Bank International wants to leave Russia as soon as possible and has considered this since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Why is exiting the Russian market complex for Raiffeisen Bank?
A withdrawal would be complex and require numerous approvals, especially from Russian authorities.
Have other Western companies faced state administration in Russia recently?
Yes, Russian operations of Metro, Nestlé, and Auchan were recently placed under state administration by authorities.

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