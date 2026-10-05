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Gold retains key reserve status despite surging bond yields, central bankers say - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Gold retains key reserve status despite surging bond yields, central bankers say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Investing Precious Metals

Central Bankers Affirm Gold's Reserve Role Despite Surge in Bond Yields

By Polina Devitt

Gold's Enduring Appeal as a Strategic Reserve Asset

SORRENTO, Italy, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Gold remains a strategic reserve asset as concerns over rising government debt and geopolitical instability boost its appeal as a haven from risk, two central bankers said on Monday, even after this year's surge in bond yields.

Gold prices typically retreat as yields rise, boosting the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing assets.

This year however, while prices are indeed down around 4% as US Treasury yields have jumped to multi-decade peaks, they have remained relatively well-supported by central bank buying and safe-haven demand, keeping prices above $4,000, analysts say.

Central Bankers Highlight Gold's Safe Haven Status

"Gold is a safe haven asset, probably the safe haven asset, as proven by its performance over time and across a broad range of crises," Sergio Nicoletti Altimari, deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, told the London Bullion Market Association's annual conference in Sorrento, Italy.

"This role is particularly relevant today in an environment of high geopolitical risk and concerns about economic fragmentation."

Bundesbank Perspective on Diversification

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said rising yields were increasing the relative attractiveness of bonds among reserve asset managers.

However, the case for diversification into gold remains significant given continued geopolitical stress and the credit risk associated with high debt levels, he added.

Structural Shifts in the Gold Market

Italian Central Banker Flags Structural Shift in Gold Market

While gold demand from central banks is expected to slow by 15% year-on-year to 720 metric tons in 2026, according to consultancy Metals Focus's June forecast, it is slated to hold above pre-2022 levels.

Altimari said the gold market had undergone a structural shift since 2022, driven by central-bank purchases in emerging economies.

Changing Demand Drivers and Market Dynamics

He said demand had also been supported by concerns over high public debt and fiscal expansion, weakening gold's traditional inverse relationship with real bond yields.

"These forces became particularly evident last year and early this year when the traditional relationship between gold and real yields weakened significantly," he said.

China's Growing Influence on Gold Demand

The gold market has experienced profound shifts in its demand structure and pricing framework in recent years, Shanghai Gold Exchange vice president Zeng Hui told the conference.

In top gold consumer China, the market is increasingly being driven by investment demand and institutional investors, with bar-and-coin purchases surpassing jewellery consumption for the first time in 2025, he said.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Gold retains its status as the premier safe-haven asset despite rising bond yields.
  • Central bank buying—especially from emerging markets—has underpinned gold demand and driven a structural shift since 2022.
  • In China, bar and coin investment surpassed jewellery for the first time in 2025, reflecting changing demand patterns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do central bankers consider gold a key reserve asset?
Central bankers view gold as a key reserve asset due to its historical safe haven status, especially during periods of geopolitical risk and high government debt.
How have rising bond yields affected gold prices in 2023?
Although gold prices are down about 4% due to surging bond yields, strong central bank demand and safe-haven buying have kept prices relatively supported.
What structural changes have occurred in the gold market since 2022?
Since 2022, central bank purchases, especially in emerging economies, and increased investment demand have shifted the gold market's structure and demand.
Why is gold's traditional relationship with real yields weakening?
Concerns over high public debt and fiscal expansion have weakened gold’s traditional inverse relationship with real bond yields, according to central bankers.

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