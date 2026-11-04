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Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to leave company

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 4, 2026

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Novo's CFO Karsten Munk Knudsen to Step Down, Luigi La Corte Named Successor

Leadership Transition at Novo Nordisk

Official Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Novo Nordick said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Karsten Munk Knudsen would step down and that Luigi La Corte would join as its new CFO.

Reporting and Editorial Oversight

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom )

Key Takeaways

  • Karsten Munk Knudsen has served as CFO since February 2018 and has held expanding responsibilities across Finance, Legal, Procurement and Global Solutions (sec.gov).
  • Luigi La Corte, currently CFO of Galderma since May 2026, brings extensive experience from Recordati, GSK, AstraZeneca and other global roles (galderma.com).
  • The CFO transition reflects Novo Nordisk’s ongoing leadership restructuring amid pressures to sustain growth in a highly competitive pharmaceutical landscape (fiercebiotech.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is stepping down as CFO of Novo Nordisk?
Karsten Munk Knudsen is stepping down as Chief Financial Officer of Novo Nordisk.
Who will be the new CFO at Novo Nordisk?
Luigi La Corte will join Novo Nordisk as the new Chief Financial Officer.
When was the leadership change at Novo Nordisk announced?
The leadership change was announced on November 4th.

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