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Exclusive-Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Soccer-Regional powerhouses weigh no-confidence vote in bid to oust Infantino - sources

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 20, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 20, 2026

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Finance Markets Soccer FIFA governance

FIFA Braces for No-Confidence Vote as Powerhouses Seek Infantino Ouster

Global Football Leadership Faces Unprecedented Challenge

By Julien Pretot

Background: The Push for a No-Confidence Vote

BOLZANO, Italy, Aug 20 (Reuters) - World soccer’s regional powerhouses are discussing whether to move a vote of no confidence as they seek to oust FIFA President Gianni Infantino after he angered them with a proposal to sell private investors a stake in the World Cup, senior figures familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

European confederation UEFA, Asia’s AFC and CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America and the Caribbean, are considering the move, the people said. Reuters could find no previous instance in FIFA’s 122-year history of its Congress holding a vote of no confidence in a sitting president.

"There is no way out," one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions. "Either he goes the peaceful way and decides not to stand in March or he goes the hard way," the person said, referring to a possible vote of no confidence.

FIFA Statutes and Extraordinary Congress

Under FIFA’s statutes, the FIFA Council can convene an Extraordinary Congress at any time, while the Council is required to call one if at least one-fifth of FIFA’s 211 member associations submit a written request specifying the items they want on the agenda.

An Extraordinary Congress must then be convened within three months, with each attending association holding one vote. FIFA’s statutes contain no specific provision governing a vote of no confidence in its president.

FIFA did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Confederations' Reactions

UEFA did not comment directly on whether a no-confidence vote was under discussion, referring Reuters instead to its earlier statement that a review of FIFA’s leadership and governance should be "thorough and fundamental" and that "no option should be off the table". 

CONCACAF declined to comment directly, referring Reuters to an earlier joint statement with UEFA and the AFC accusing FIFA’s leadership of a fundamental breach of trust. The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Infantino's Position and Support

Infantino has said he intends to seek reelection at the scheduled March 2027 FIFA Congress, and retains significant support among FIFA’s member associations, including from Africa’s confederation CAF. 

FIFA has apologised to its member associations for mistakes in the handling of the proposal, and last week six Arab football associations, including Qatar and 2030 World Cup co-host Morocco, publicly backed Infantino. FIFA's leadership reaffirmed its full support for Infantino after a crisis meeting in Morocco earlier this month.

Risks of a No-Confidence Vote

A senior figure close to the matter told Reuters that while a no-confidence vote was favoured by the three confederations, there were fears an unsuccessful challenge would strengthen Infantino, demonstrate his continuing electoral support and bolster his position ahead of next year’s scheduled presidential election. 

The Investment Proposal Controversy

Infantino has come under intense pressure since the collapse of his proposal to sell a minority stake in a new FIFA commercial entity to private investors. That entity would have controlled the commercial rights to the World Cup, the game's flagship event.

FIFA says its revenue for the 2023-2026 cycle is expected to exceed $15 billion, with the bulk of that generated in this 2026 World Cup year.

Three of FIFA’s six continental confederations – UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF – opposed the proposal and have since sharply criticised Infantino’s handling of it, citing failures of transparency, consultation and governance.

Leadership Fallout

The crisis deepened this week with the departure of FIFA Chief Operating Officer Kevin Lamour, who had criticised the investment proposal and said staff had been “deceived” over what he described as the project of one person. FIFA gave no reason for his departure.

FIFA Vice President Sandor Csanyi withdrew his support for Infantino this week, saying Lamour's departure was the "final straw".

Support Remains for Infantino

SUPPORT REMAINS

Infantino’s opponents, however, face significant obstacles.

No challenger has publicly stepped forward ahead of the November 18 nomination deadline and Infantino retains backing from parts of FIFA’s membership.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe said last week that Infantino continued to have Africa’s support and that his future should be decided by FIFA’s members at the election.

Financial Incentives for Member Associations

Under the abandoned investment proposal, associations would have been able to access up to $20 million in one-off capital for infrastructure, coaching, national teams, competitions, grassroots football and the women’s game.

“Those who are ready to fight Infantino at the ballot box should come out into the open,” Football Association of Malawi President Fleetwood Haiya told Reuters last week.

“They should tell us what they are going to bring. As the Malawi FA, I need to understand what they are going to bring to Malawi.”

Club Leverage and Wider Pressure

CLUB LEVERAGE

Pressure also extends beyond those with a FIFA vote.

European Football Clubs (EFC), chaired by Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and representing more than 800 clubs, is aligned with UEFA and others seeking change at FIFA, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

EFC has warned FIFA that its members could refuse to take part in future men’s and women’s Club World Cups unless its concerns over governance and the clubs’ relationship with FIFA are addressed.

Clubs have no FIFA vote but wield considerable sporting and commercial leverage.

Potential for Ongoing Division

Michael Payne, the former International Olympic Committee marketing chief, said even an electoral victory for Infantino would not necessarily resolve the divisions.

“It’s all very well to sneak through with a 51% majority with many of the tiny nations but all of the football superpowers against you. How do you run the organisation?” Payne told Reuters.

No FIFA sponsor has publicly criticised

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA, AFC and CONCACAF are exploring a no‑confidence vote to remove Infantino after his controversial plan to sell World Cup commercial rights was scrapped following fierce criticism (reddit.com).
  • The proposal, which aimed to raise about $4.2 billion by selling ~20% of a new commercial entity, triggered significant backlash over transparency and governance failures (investing.com).
  • FIFA expects revenues for the 2023–26 cycle to exceed $15 billion, further raising the stakes of the governance crisis ahead of the 2027 presidential election (inside.fifa.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are FIFA's regional confederations considering a no-confidence vote?
UEFA, AFC, and CONCACAF are weighing a no-confidence vote after FIFA President Infantino proposed selling World Cup stakes to private investors, angering key groups and raising governance concerns.
Has FIFA ever held a no-confidence vote against a sitting president?
There is no recorded instance in FIFA's 122-year history of a Congress no-confidence vote being held against a sitting president.
What led to the crisis within FIFA's leadership?
The crisis deepened after Infantino's controversial investment proposal and the departure of COO Kevin Lamour, who criticized a lack of transparency and governance.
What is Infantino's response to the opposition?
Infantino intends to seek reelection in March 2027 and retains significant support among many member associations, despite the opposition from some confederations.
What happens if an Extraordinary Congress is requested by FIFA members?
If at least one-fifth of FIFA's 211 member associations request it, the FIFA Council must convene an Extraordinary Congress within three months where each association can vote.

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