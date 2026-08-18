Ukraine’s Ousted Defence Minister Calls for Wartime Elections Amid Governance Crisis

Fedorov’s Call for Democratic Renewal During Wartime

By Max Hunder

Background: Ousting and Political Upheaval

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's recently ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections in a bombshell address on Tuesday evening, stating that the wartime nation faced a crisis of governance, in the biggest internal challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since 2022.

First Major Demand Since Invasion

Fedorov's call, delivered in a video address posted on Youtube, is the first such demand by a major Ukrainian political figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The law in Ukraine prohibits the holding of elections during wartime.

Fedorov’s Tenure and Dismissal

The 35-year-old Fedorov was a longtime ally of Zelenskiy's until his unexpected firing from the defence ministry in July, just six months after he had been appointed, vowing sweeping reforms.

Key Statements and Criticisms

Call for Democratic Process

"Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia," Fedorov said. "We must find a legal, safe and realistic mechanism which will allow Ukraine to renew its full democratic process even in the conditions of a long war."

Accusations of Governance Crisis

In what appeared to be an open challenge to Zelenskiy, Fedorov said that Ukraine faced a "systemic crisis of governance".

Critique of the Old System

"The old system lives by its own rules too often. It protects itself. It is scared of change," he said.

Corruption and Defence Procurement

Without naming names, Fedorov hit out at official corruption, which he said hurt Ukraine's war effort. The ex-minister recently said he believed that his reform of the defence ministry's procurement processes, responsible for purchasing billions of dollars of equipment, contributed to his sacking.

Official Response

Zelenskiy's office had no immediate comment on Federov's statement.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Daniel Flynn)