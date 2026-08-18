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Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Ukraine’s Ousted Defence Minister Calls for Wartime Elections Amid Governance Crisis

Fedorov’s Call for Democratic Renewal During Wartime

By Max Hunder

Background: Ousting and Political Upheaval

KYIV, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's recently ousted defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections in a bombshell address on Tuesday evening, stating that the wartime nation faced a crisis of governance, in the biggest internal challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since 2022.

First Major Demand Since Invasion

Fedorov's call, delivered in a video address posted on Youtube, is the first such demand by a major Ukrainian political figure since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The law in Ukraine prohibits the holding of elections during wartime.

Fedorov’s Tenure and Dismissal

The 35-year-old Fedorov was a longtime ally of Zelenskiy's until his unexpected firing from the defence ministry in July, just six months after he had been appointed, vowing sweeping reforms.

Key Statements and Criticisms

Call for Democratic Process

"Democracy cannot be held hostage by Russia," Fedorov said. "We must find a legal, safe and realistic mechanism which will allow Ukraine to renew its full democratic process even in the conditions of a long war."

Accusations of Governance Crisis

In what appeared to be an open challenge to Zelenskiy, Fedorov said that Ukraine faced a "systemic crisis of governance".

Critique of the Old System

"The old system lives by its own rules too often. It protects itself. It is scared of change," he said.

Corruption and Defence Procurement

Without naming names, Fedorov hit out at official corruption, which he said hurt Ukraine's war effort. The ex-minister recently said he believed that his reform of the defence ministry's procurement processes, responsible for purchasing billions of dollars of equipment, contributed to his sacking.

Official Response

Zelenskiy's office had no immediate comment on Federov's statement.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

Key Takeaways

  • Fedorov’s call for elections during wartime breaks Ukrainian law prohibiting polls under martial law (en.wikipedia.org)
  • His ousting in mid‑July followed efforts to reform procurement, boost drone warfare, and challenge entrenched military leadership (theguardian.com)
  • His video address marks the first major political challenge to President Zelenskiy’s leadership since Russia’s full‑scale invasion began (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What criticisms did Fedorov express about Ukraine’s government?
Fedorov criticized the old system for protecting itself and hindering change, as well as highlighting official corruption.
Was there any response from President Zelenskiy’s office to Fedorov's statement?
There was no immediate comment from President Zelenskiy’s office following Fedorov's statement.

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