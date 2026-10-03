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Headlines

Eleven hurt after bar collapses in Spain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 3, 2026

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headlines Spain Accident Emergency Investigation

Eleven Hospitalized After La Rioja Bar Collapse in Northern Spain

Details of the Incident

Overview of the Collapse

MADRID, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Eleven people were taken to hospital with injuries on Saturday after a bar collapsed in La Rioja in northern Spain, authorities said.

Time and Location

The bar in San Vicente de la Sonsierra collapsed at about 5:25 a.m. (0325 GMT), trapping between 25 and 30 people inside, the Spanish government in La Rioja said.

Rescue Operations

Emergency services had to rescue people from the rubble of the destroyed building. Firefighters were checking the site to see if anyone else remained trapped.

Eyewitness Accounts and Investigation

Survivors' Statements

Survivors said the floor of the bar collapsed, followed by the ceiling, authorities said.

Police Response

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the bar collapse.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred at approximately 5:25 a.m. on October 3, 2026, in Bar Tempranillo, San Vicente de la Sonsierra (La Rioja), when the floor gave way followed by the ceiling, trapping between 25 and 30 patrons (elpespunte.es).
  • Between 11 and 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity; six were transported to Hospital San Pedro in Logroño, two to a health center in Haro, and others were treated on site (elpespunte.es).
  • A substantial emergency response was mounted, including multiple Guardia Civil patrols, ambulances, medical personnel, and firefighting units conducting rescue, structural stabilization, and ensuring no one remained trapped; authorities have opened an investigation into the structural collapse (europapress.es).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the bar collapse occur in Spain?
The bar collapse occurred in San Vicente de la Sonsierra, La Rioja, northern Spain.
How many people were injured in the incident?
Eleven people were taken to hospital with injuries after the collapse.
What time did the bar collapse happen?
The bar collapsed at around 5:25 a.m. (0325 GMT) on Saturday.
Are police investigating the cause of the collapse?
Yes, police have launched an investigation into the cause of the bar collapse.
Did emergency services rescue people from the rubble?
Yes, emergency services rescued people trapped inside the collapsed bar.

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