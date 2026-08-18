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France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France to expel two Iranian diplomats in coming days, foreign minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics International Relations

France to Expel Two Iranian Diplomats Over Embassy Dispute in Tehran

Diplomatic Tensions Between France and Iran

Background of the Embassy Dispute

PARIS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - France will expel two Iranian diplomats in the coming days in response to an incident in July involving two staff of the French embassy in Tehran.

"I had announced that this intolerable act would have consequences. And so it has. Two Iranian diplomats in France will be expelled in the very near future," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a post on X.

Details of the July Incident

Detention and Intimidation of French Embassy Staff

Last month, the French ministry said the two French embassy staff had been detained and physically intimidated by Iranian security services in Tehran.

Barrot had summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires in Paris in protest following the incident on July 19.

Iran's Response to the Dispute

Iranian Foreign Ministry's Position

Barrot's comments came one day after the Iranian ministry said two French embassy employees, who were involved in July in a diplomatic dispute in Tehran, would not be allowed to return to Iran.

Alleged Violation of the Vienna Convention

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the two French staff had violated the Vienna Convention — which defines the rules ​and privileges of diplomatic missions — by engaging in activities ​supporting Iranian civil society.

France's Official Reaction

French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement that "the Iranian authorities have chosen to make completely false accusations against our agents and to fabricate a case of interference to justify their actions."

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • France will expel two Iranian diplomats imminently as retaliation for the July 19 intimidation and brief detention of French embassy staff in Tehran—including a physical assault—actions that violate diplomatic norms and the Vienna Convention. (lemonde.fr)
  • The incident involved a four‑hour interrogation of the two French diplomats in a private setting, one of whom returned to Paris with visible injuries. France had summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in protest and demanded accountability. (lemonde.fr)
  • The EU strongly condemned Iran’s aggression as a serious breach of international diplomatic conventions, offering political support to France in pushing Tehran to respect diplomatic immunity and uphold its obligations. (skribi.consilium.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is France expelling two Iranian diplomats?
France is expelling two Iranian diplomats in response to an incident involving the detention and intimidation of French embassy staff in Tehran.
What happened at the French embassy in Tehran?
Two French embassy employees were detained and physically intimidated by Iranian security services in July, leading to diplomatic tensions.
How did Iran respond to the diplomatic dispute with France?
Iran said the two French embassy staff had violated the Vienna Convention and would not be allowed to return to Iran.
What accusations did Iranian officials make against French embassy staff?
Iranian authorities accused the two French staff of engaging in activities supporting Iranian civil society and violating diplomatic rules.
How did the French government react to Iran's actions?
French officials called the Iranian accusations false and announced the expulsion of two Iranian diplomats as a consequence.

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