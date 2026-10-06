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Fusion firm Type One in $200 million Siemens Energy-backed raise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Fusion firm Type One in $200 million Siemens Energy-backed raise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Type One Energy Raises $200 Million in Fusion Reactor Funding Round

Major Investment Fuels Fusion Energy Ambitions

By Simon Jessop

Funding Details and Investor Participation

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - US start-up Type One Energy has raised $200 million from investors including the venture unit of Germany's Siemens Energy, as it vies to build the world's first commercial fusion reactor, its chief executive told Reuters.

The Series-B round, which takes total funding to-date to more than $400 million, is the third-biggest sector Series B raise over the last five years, data from industry tracker PitchBook showed. The company did not disclose its valuation.

Background on Fusion Energy and Market Trends

Fusion energy has been researched for decades. A wave of firms has launched in recent years as advances in magnets, computing and materials have fuelled hopes fusion technology could one day provide abundant clean power across the globe.

Type One Energy’s Technology and Partnerships

Type One is backed by Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Clutterbuck Capital. It is developing a stellarator, a type of fusion reactor that uses complex magnetic fields to contain superheated plasma, partnering with engineering, construction and other companies to speed up delivery and reduce costs.

Use of Funds and Project Development

Chief Executive Christofer Mowry said the funds would help further develop its technology, including the deployment of an engineering prototype machine, Infinity One.

"It's not an experimental science project... the only thing that we want to learn is that our design for the fusion machine in the power plant works as advertised."

Future Plans: Project Infinity and Commercialization

Project Infinity is based at Bull Run in Tennessee and Type One hopes to launch the commercial plant, Infinity Two, within a decade. It aims to work towards a manufacturing partnership with Siemens.

Investor Insights and Industry Impact

Enrique Gonzalez Zanetich, partner at Siemens Energy Ventures, said in a statement that the deal strengthened his company's position in fusion "as we continue to explore the technologies and collaborations that can help advance commercialization".

New investors alongside Siemens included Lowercarbon Capital, co-founded by early Uber backer Chris Sacca, and SiteGround Capital.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • Type One Energy’s Series B, including Siemens Energy Ventures, brings the firm's total funding past $400 million, marking it among the sector’s largest B‑rounds in recent years (third‑biggest in five years).
  • The company is building a stellarator fusion reactor prototype, Infinity One, at TVA’s Bull Run site, aiming for a commercial-scale plant (Infinity Two) within a decade.
  • Advances in superconducting magnets, computing and materials have spurred investor confidence in fusion startups like Type One Energy, reflecting growing momentum in commercialization efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much funding did Type One Energy raise in the latest round?
Type One Energy raised $200 million in its Series B funding round.
Who were the major investors in Type One Energy's recent funding?
Siemens Energy Ventures, Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Lowercarbon Capital, Clutterbuck Capital, and SiteGround Capital invested.
What technology is Type One Energy developing?
Type One Energy is developing a stellarator fusion reactor that uses complex magnetic fields to contain superheated plasma.
Where is Type One Energy's prototype project located?
Type One Energy's Project Infinity is based at Bull Run, Tennessee.
What is the goal of Type One Energy's commercial plant project?
Type One Energy aims to launch its first commercial fusion energy plant, Infinity Two, within a decade.

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