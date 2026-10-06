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UK probes Meta over safety risks of Instagram Instants feature - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK probes Meta over safety risks of Instagram Instants feature

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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UK Investigates Meta for Online Safety Risks of Instagram Instants Feature

Meta Platforms Under Scrutiny for Instagram Instants Launch

Background of the Investigation

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator said on Tuesday it has opened an investigation into whether Meta Platforms breached UK online safety laws by failing to properly assess risks posed by its Instagram Instants feature before launching it in May.

What is Instagram Instants?

Instants allows content shared by users in social media platform Instagram to disappear after being viewed.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • UK’s regulator Ofcom has opened an investigation into Meta under the Online Safety Act over the Instants launch and its risk assessment processes.
  • Instants, launched globally on May 13, 2026, lets users share disappearing photos via Instagram or a standalone app with built‑in safety tools — but default audience settings and timing raised concerns among child‑safety groups.
  • This probe adds to growing scrutiny of Meta: earlier enforcement by Ofcom under the Online Safety Act includes compulsory risk testing before rollouts, and disputes between Meta and Ofcom over information requests highlight regulatory tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK regulator investigating Meta?
The UK regulator is investigating whether Meta failed to assess risks related to Instagram Instants before its launch.
What is the Instagram Instants feature?
Instagram Instants allows users to share content that disappears after being viewed.
When was Instagram Instants launched?
Instagram Instants was launched in May.
Which online safety laws are in question?
The UK regulator is examining whether Meta breached UK online safety laws.
Who reported and edited this story?
Raechel Thankam Job reported the story and Mrigank Dhaniwala edited it.

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