GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Bank of England's Mann says high inflation has become embedded in UK - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Bank of England's Mann says high inflation has become embedded in UK

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Bank of England’s Mann Warns Persistent High Inflation Embedded in UK Economy

Inflation Concerns and Policy Responses in the UK

Inflation Above Target

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Inflation running above the Bank of England's 2% target appears to have become embedded in the British economy, BoE policymaker Catherine Mann said on Tuesday.

"We've had inflation well above target for the entire time I've been in my position.... Inflation has become embedded," she said at a conference hosted by economic advisors TS Lombard.

Potential Impact on Wage Negotiations

Mann added that she was particularly concerned that inflation looked set to hit 4% around the turn of the year, the most common period for employers and workers to negotiate wage increases, potentially further entrenching price rises.

Monetary Policy Committee Voting

Since July, Mann has been part of a minority on the BoE Monetary Policy Committee voting for a quarter-point rise in interest rates to 4%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Catherine Mann noted that inflation has remained above the Bank of England’s 2% target for the entire duration of her tenure, suggesting it has become embedded in the economy (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • She highlighted risks that inflation could peak around 4% near the turn of the year—timed with common wage negotiation periods—potentially triggering second‑round wage‑price dynamics (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • Since July, Mann has been among a minority on the Monetary Policy Committee voting to raise the Bank Rate by 25 basis points to 4%, reflecting her concern over persistent upside inflation risks amid volatile energy prices (bankofengland.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did BoE policymaker Catherine Mann say about UK inflation?
Catherine Mann stated that inflation above the Bank of England’s 2% target has become embedded in the UK economy.
Why is rising inflation around wage negotiation periods concerning?
Rising inflation during wage negotiations may lead to higher wage demands, which could further increase inflation.
What inflation rate did Catherine Mann predict for the UK?
She warned that UK inflation could reach 4% around the turn of the year.
Has Catherine Mann supported raising interest rates?
Yes, since July, Mann has voted for quarter-point rises in interest rates on the BoE Committee.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback

Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback

Image for UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift

UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift

Image for UK probes Meta over risk assessment of Instagram Instants

UK probes Meta over risk assessment of Instagram Instants

Image for UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January

UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January

Image for Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election

Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election

Image for Former German spy chief detained on suspicion of espionage and treason, Bild reports

Former German spy chief detained on suspicion of espionage and treason, Bild reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Ukraine cuts fuel imports in September by 5% amid smaller demand, analysts say
Ukraine cuts fuel imports in September by 5% amid smaller demand, analysts say
Image for Exclusive-Attack aircraft, military vehicles visible at new China-Laos base, satellite images show
Exclusive-Attack aircraft, military vehicles visible at new China-Laos base, satellite images show
Image for Stocks climb, yields retreat from multi-decade highs
Stocks climb, yields retreat from multi-decade highs
Image for Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns
Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns
Image for Partners Group-managed investment trust heads for liquidation after vote
Partners Group-managed investment trust heads for liquidation after vote
Image for Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds
Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds
Image for Shell CEO sees competitive advantage in Venezuela gas versus heavy oil
Shell CEO sees competitive advantage in Venezuela gas versus heavy oil
Image for France's BPCE takes 7% stake in Sabadell, bolstering Spanish bank's defences
France's BPCE takes 7% stake in Sabadell, bolstering Spanish bank's defences
Image for Mistral CEO says new AI model beats Chinese ones in some areas
Mistral CEO says new AI model beats Chinese ones in some areas
Image for Euro trades around 17-month low amid French debt worries, dollar steady
Euro trades around 17-month low amid French debt worries, dollar steady
Image for UK PM weighs delay to roadmap for higher defence spending, Times reports
UK PM weighs delay to roadmap for higher defence spending, Times reports
Image for Fast-track permits turn Spain's Aragon into a $70 billion data centre magnet. At what cost?
Fast-track permits turn Spain's Aragon into a $70 billion data centre magnet. At what cost?
View All Finance Posts