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Three Iranians on trial in UK for spying on dissident journalists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Politics security Iran Legal

UK Trial Begins for Three Iranians Accused of Spying on Journalists

Overview of the Espionage Trial in London

Allegations Against the Defendants

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Three Iranian men spied on British-based dissident journalists on behalf of Iran's foreign intelligence service in order to attack them "as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime", prosecutors told a London jury on Tuesday.

The trio are accused of surveilling journalists working for Iran International, a Persian-language television station which is critical of Iran's government, between August 2024 and March 2025.

Details of the Accused and Charges

Mostafa Sepahvand, 41, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 46, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 57, have each denied two charges under Britain's National Security Act, brought in to give the authorities new powers to target threats from foreign states.

Context and Background

Their trial at Woolwich Crown Court began this week at time of growing tension between Britain and Iran, which prosecutors say has repeatedly targeted critics and dissidents both inside the Islamic Republic and abroad.

Prosecutor's Statements

"Eliminating hostile or critical voices ... has effectively become a staple policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran," prosecutor Bill Emlyn Jones told jurors.

Surveillance and Preparation for Attack

He said the three defendants conducted research about at least two Iran International journalists, visiting addresses linked to them and taking photos and videos in preparation for an attack which Sepahvand was to carry out.

"Their ultimate objective was that one, perhaps more than one, of these targets would be subjected to serious violence, no doubt as retribution for their criticism of the Iranian regime and to try to silence and deter others," Emlyn Jones said.

Defendants' Defense

He told the court the three defendants accepted going to places and taking photos and videos, but disputed why they had done so.

Emlyn Jones said Manesh and Noori's case was that they did not know they were doing so to assist Iranian intelligence, while Sepahvand accepted he knew but had been "bullied or threatened into doing what he did".

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • These are the first charges against Iranian nationals under the UK’s National Security Act 2023, reflecting heightened legislative tools against foreign state threats (iranintl.com).
  • Surveillance targeted Iran International journalists—long critical of Tehran—which has previously led UK authorities to disrupt plots and reinforce protections for media figures (washingtonpost.com).
  • The case underscores escalating UK–Iran tensions and broader UK efforts, including new legislation and designations like the IRGC under the state threats regime, to counter transnational repression (iranintl.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the three men on trial in the UK for spying?
Mostafa Sepahvand, Farhad Javadi Manesh, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori are accused of spying on dissident journalists in London.
What were the Iranian men accused of doing?
They allegedly conducted surveillance and collected information on journalists working for the Persian-language channel Iran International.
What charges are the accused men facing in the UK?
Each has denied two charges under Britain's National Security Act related to foreign intelligence threats.
What was the alleged motive behind the surveillance?
Prosecutors say the motive was to target journalists critical of the Iranian regime as retribution and to silence dissent.
Where is the trial being held?
The trial is taking place at Woolwich Crown Court in London.

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