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German industrial orders fall sharply over large contracts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German industrial orders fall sharply over large contracts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance Economy Germany Industrial Data Markets

German Industrial Orders Plunge in August Due to Fewer Large-Scale Contracts

Sharp Decline in German Industrial Orders

By Maria Martinez

Overview of August Orders

Oct 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell sharply in August as large-scale orders for aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles declined.

Statistical Data and Analyst Expectations

New orders declined by 10.6% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the federal statistics office said on Tuesday.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a fall of 1.0%.

Impact of Large-Scale Orders

The decline is entirely attributable to a 61.5% decline in what the statistics office classifies as "other transport equipment," after having more than doubled in July due to an exceptionally high volume of large-scale orders of ships, railway rolling stock and aircraft.

When large-scale orders are excluded, new orders in August were 0.1% lower than in the previous month.

Three-Month Comparison and Revisions

The less volatile three-month comparison showed that new orders in the period from June to August were 1.3% higher than in the previous three months.

After revision of provisional data, new orders in July increased by 3.2% on June, while the provisional reading was 2.5%.

Breakdown by Region

Foreign and Domestic Orders

Foreign orders were down 5.4% in August on the month, with orders from the euro zone registering a decline of 5.4% and orders from outside the euro zone decreasing by 5.5%.

Domestic orders declined by 17.3% on the month.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov in Gdansk and Maria Martinez in Berlin, editing by Linda Pasquini and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • The 10.6% month‑on‑month drop in August orders was far larger than the 1.0% forecast in Reuters’ poll (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • The collapse was entirely due to a 61.5% fall in ‘other transport equipment’—aircraft, ships, trains and military vehicles—after prior-month anomalies; excluding large contracts, orders fell only 0.1% (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Foreign orders fell 5.4%, split almost equally between euro‑zone and non‑euro‑zone markets, while domestic orders tumbled 17.3% (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • On a less volatile three‑month basis (June–August vs. March–May), orders rose 1.3%, and July was revised upward from +2.5% to +3.2% (bundeswirtschaftsministerium.de).
  • Underlying indicators suggest Germany’s industrial slowdown ties into broader export weakness and global economic headwinds, though sentiment readings have recently brightened (publikationen.bundesbank.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did German industrial orders fall sharply in August?
The fall was mainly due to a 61.5% decline in large-scale orders for aircraft, ships, trains, and military vehicles.
How much did German industrial orders decline in August 2023?
German industrial orders declined by 10.6% from the previous month on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis.
What role did large-scale transport equipment orders play in the fall?
The decline was entirely attributable to a drop in large-scale transport equipment orders, which had seen exceptional growth the previous month.
How did domestic and foreign orders perform in August?
Domestic orders dropped by 17.3%, while foreign orders decreased by 5.4%, both within and outside the euro zone.
Was there any positive trend in recent months for German industrial orders?
Yes, the less volatile three-month comparison showed new orders were 1.3% higher from June to August than in the previous three months.

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