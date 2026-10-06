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Poland to spend $26 billion on civil defence, population protection plan, PM says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland to spend $26 billion on civil defence, population protection plan, PM says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Poland Commits $26 Billion to Civil Defence and Population Protection Plan

Poland's Investment in Civil Defence and Population Protection

Overview of the Investment Plan

WARSAW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Poland plans to invest 102.4 billion zlotys ($26 billion) over five years on a population protection and civil defence programme, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Response to Regional Security Threats

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

• In recent months, due to Russia's intensified attacks on Ukraine — particularly its western region — Polish authorities have issued alerts to warn the public about the potential impact of these air raids on Poland.

Preparedness for Natural Disasters

• The programme is also designed to prepare the country and its citizens for natural disasters such as floods.

Key Components of the Civil Protection Programme

Infrastructure and Equipment

• "Civil protection priorities include protective structures, shelters of all kinds, rescue equipment and infrastructure, and the stockpiling of supplies for crisis situations and natural disasters," Tusk said on Tuesday.

Warning and Communication Systems

• "We will fund warning systems, IT systems and secure communication between institutions and services," he said ahead of a cabinet meeting.

Financial and Economic Context

Military Spending

• Amid the war in Ukraine, Poland's military spending has reached nearly 5% of its gross domestic product.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 3.8847 zlotys)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • The plan anticipates more than 100 billion zlotys for civil defence from 2027 to 2031, building on the 34 billion zlotys allocated in 2025–2026
  • Poland’s overall defence spending is unusually high — nearing 5% of GDP by 2026, driven by war in neighbouring Ukraine
  • Budget execution through mid‑2026 shows strong prioritization: defence got 54.4 billion zlotys (45.7% of the annual budget) by July

Frequently Asked Questions

How much will Poland invest in civil defence over the next five years?
Poland plans to invest 102.4 billion zlotys ($26 billion) in civil defence and population protection over five years.
What prompted Poland's new population protection plan?
Increased Russian attacks on Ukraine and their potential impact on Poland prompted the new protection plan.
What areas will the civil protection funding cover?
Funding will cover protective structures, shelters, rescue equipment, infrastructure, supplies, warning and IT systems, and secure communication.
How does Poland's military spending compare to its GDP amid the war in Ukraine?
Poland's military spending has reached nearly 5% of its gross domestic product amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Will Poland's plan also address natural disasters?
Yes, the plan includes measures to prepare for natural disasters like floods.

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