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Stellantis Italy output seen rebounding in 2026 after two years of decline, union says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Stellantis Italy output seen rebounding in 2026 after two years of decline, union says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Stellantis Italy Production Set to Recover in 2026 After Two-Year Decline

Stellantis Vehicle Production Trends and Outlook in Italy

Current Year Production Estimates

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Stellantis is expected to produce around 450,000 vehicles in Italy this year, up from 2025 levels but below initial expectations, the FIM Cisl union said on Tuesday in its quarterly report on the automaker's output in the country.

Production Performance in the First Nine Months

• Stellantis, Italy's sole major automaker, assembled 340,745 vehicles in the first nine months of the year, up 28% from a year earlier, FIM Cisl said

Key Drivers of Production Increase

• The increase was driven by new models, including the Jeep Compass SUV and the hybrid Fiat 500, as well as a solid performance from the Fiat Panda

• Additional new models entering production are expected to support output in the final months of this year, the union said

Challenges Impacting Output

Fiat 500 Hybrid Production Shortfall

• However, output of the hybrid Fiat 500, a key contributor to the recovery, is now expected to reach only about 60,000 vehicles this year, well below Stellantis' initial target of 100,000 units

• Repeated production stoppages caused by engine-component shortages and weaker-than-expected demand have weighed on Fiat 500 output, the union said

• Stellantis was not immediately available for comment

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Reversal of Two-Year Decline

• FIM Cisl expects Stellantis to produce around 450,000 vehicles in Italy this year, including more than 250,000 passenger cars, reversing a two-year decline in output

Comparison with Previous Years

• Last year, Stellantis produced just under 380,000 vehicles in Italy, including 213,706 passenger cars, the lowest level since 1954

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Production in Italy is expected to rise to around 450,000 vehicles in 2026, reversing the two‑year decline from the historic low of just under 380,000 in 2025 (fim-cisl.it).
  • The recovery has been driven by models such as the Jeep Compass and the hybrid Fiat 500, although the latter’s output is now forecast at only about 60,000 units—well below the initial target of 100,000—due to engine‑component shortages and weak demand (fim-cisl.it).
  • Further gains in the latter part of the year are anticipated thanks to additional new model launches, but ongoing structural fragilities and external headwinds temper full recovery expectations (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many vehicles is Stellantis expected to produce in Italy this year?
Stellantis is expected to produce around 450,000 vehicles in Italy this year according to FIM Cisl.
What factors contributed to the increase in Stellantis output?
New models like the Jeep Compass SUV and hybrid Fiat 500, alongside strong Fiat Panda performance, contributed to higher output.
Why is hybrid Fiat 500 production below expectations?
Production of the hybrid Fiat 500 is below target due to engine-component shortages and weaker-than-expected demand.
What was the lowest production level for Stellantis in Italy?
Last year, Stellantis produced just under 380,000 vehicles in Italy, the lowest level since 1954.
Is Stellantis’ Italy output expected to rebound?
Yes, the FIM Cisl union expects Stellantis’ output in Italy to rebound after a two-year decline.

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