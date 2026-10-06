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Finance

Far right presidential frontrunner Le Pen to pitch budget cuts as French bonds bomb

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Le Pen Proposes €25 Billion in Spending Cuts as French Bonds Plunge

Le Pen's Fiscal Plans Amid French Bond Market Turmoil

Background: Rising Borrowing Costs and Fiscal Crisis

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen presents plans on Tuesday to cut government spending by €25 billion ($28 billion) a year, seeking to establish her fiscal credibility in the face of a growing bond market crisis.

French borrowing costs have surged in recent days to levels not seen since the early 2000s as France has become a focus of a global bond market rout over its strained public finances and political uncertainty ahead of next year's election.

The fiscal crisis has become a top campaign issue, and convincing financial markets to fund campaign promises will be among the first big challenges for whoever is elected.

Le Pen's Strategy for Budget Credibility

Poll Position and Business Community Concerns

Le Pen, who is leading in the polls for the two-round April 18-May 2 election, has sought to build budget credibility with her savings plans.

The veteran far-right leader has so far struggled to win over business leaders concerned about her euroscepticism and plans to reverse a contested 2023 pension reform.

Government Response and Political Landscape

With investors offloading French assets, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's government has sought to calm market jitters by unveiling a 2027 budget that includes €43 billion of new savings.

However, its fate in France's divided parliament rests with opposition parties, of which Le Pen's National Rally (RN) is the biggest.

Upcoming Budget Negotiations

RN's Shadow Budget and Demands

Le Pen has said she will also on Tuesday lay out a 2027 shadow budget, which should give an indication of what the RN's demands are for the haggling in the coming weeks in parliament.

Previous Budget Demands

Last year, the RN demanded that the 2026 budget include big savings from a cut in France's contribution to the European Union budget and restricting welfare benefits for immigrants and development aid. However, Lecornu was able to pass the 2026 budget by securing tacit support from Socialists. ($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s 10‑year bond yields surged to levels not seen since the early 2000s—over 4.5 %, with the spread to German bunds exceeding 150 basis points, signaling intensified sovereign risk. (lemonde.fr)
  • Marine Le Pen proposes €25 bn/year in spending cuts, pledging €125 bn savings over five years, backed by a binding deficit‑reduction “golden rule” to build fiscal credibility. (internazionale.it)
  • Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu unveiled a 2027 budget with €43 bn in savings, but political divisions and market skepticism over effectiveness persist amid surging debt projected at nearly 122 % of GDP. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What government spending cuts has Marine Le Pen proposed?
Marine Le Pen has proposed annual government spending cuts of €25 billion to boost France's fiscal credibility.
Why are French borrowing costs rising?
French borrowing costs have surged due to strained public finances and political uncertainty ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
How is the French government responding to the bond market crisis?
The French government introduced a 2027 budget with €43 billion in new savings to calm financial markets.
What are some previous RN budget demands?
The RN previously demanded major savings by reducing EU contributions and restricting welfare for immigrants and development aid.

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