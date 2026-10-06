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France tests upgraded nuclear missile against backdrop of Russia tensions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France tests upgraded nuclear missile against backdrop of Russia tensions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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France Conducts M51.3 Nuclear Missile Test Amid Heightened Russia Tensions

France's M51.3 Missile Test and Its Strategic Implications

By John Irish

Overview of the Missile Test

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - France's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had conducted the first test launch of its latest-generation M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile, underscoring its nuclear deterrent amid heightened tensions with Russia.

The M51.3 missile, which was not equipped with a nuclear warhead, was launched off the coast of Brittany as part of an operation to certify the nuclear-submarine Le Vigilant's ability to deploy the weapon following a major maintenance overhaul, the ministry said in a statement.

It said the launch was conducted without a payload and in strict compliance with international obligations.

Geopolitical Context

Russia-West Tensions

While the announcement made no mention of Russia, the test comes after President Vladimir Putin warned the West last week not to escalate a standoff over Ukraine by threatening the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which is wedged between EU members Poland and Lithuania and which Moscow has made clear it would defend with nuclear weapons if necessary.

NATO and Russian Statements

MACRON HAILS CLEAR MESSAGE

NATO has said none of its "exercises or activities pose a threat to the territory of the Russian Federation". Putin also said Russia had no plans to attack any European country and wanted to coexist peacefully.

French Leadership Response

Macron's Statement

"Today we are stronger. The message has been sent loud and clear for wherever it must be received,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a video on X showing him watching the launch.

France's Nuclear Policy Initiatives

Macron said in March France would expand its nuclear arsenal and launched an initiative offering European partners joint exercises, the possible short-term deployment of nuclear-capable assets on allied territory and deeper consultation.

Since then, the message of being prepared to bear the costs of defending France's values and security has been a constant theme.

France's Nuclear Arsenal and Capabilities

Stockpile and Spending

France spends roughly €5.6 billion ($6.04 billion) a year to maintain its stockpile of 290 submarine- and air-launched weapons — the world's fourth-largest arsenal. Britain has 225 nuclear warheads. Russia and the United States have more than 5,000 each.

M51.3 Missile Specifications

The M51.3 is the latest version of the missile that entered service in October 2025 as part of the modernisation of France's nuclear deterrent.

Range and Capabilities

Paris does not disclose the range of the M51.3. Publicly available estimates for the M51 family generally place its range at around 9,000 km (5,600 miles) or more, while French officials have said the new version can travel further.

Submarine-Launched Deterrent

France maintains a nuclear arsenal based on air- and sea-launched weapons, with four ballistic missile submarines forming the backbone of its ocean deterrent.

(Reporting by John Irish;Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The M51.3 entered operational service on 24 October 2025 and features improved range, accuracy and penetration, carrying the new TNO‑2 warhead
  • France’s nuclear arsenal totals about 290 warheads, the fourth‑largest globally, with annual maintenance costs around €5.6 billion
  • The test underscores France’s ongoing deterrence modernisation amid strategic tensions, including President Macron’s moves to expand nuclear posture and offer extended deterrence to European allies

Frequently Asked Questions

What missile did France test in October 2025?
France conducted its first test launch of the latest-generation M51.3 submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast of Brittany.
Why did France test the M51.3 missile?
The test certifies the Le Vigilant submarine’s ability to deploy the weapon and demonstrates France’s nuclear deterrence capability amid rising tensions with Russia.
Did the M51.3 missile test use a nuclear warhead?
No, the M51.3 missile was launched without a nuclear payload, complying with international obligations.
What is the estimated range of France’s M51.3 missile?
Publicly available estimates suggest the M51 family of missiles has a range of around 9,000 km or more.
How does France's nuclear arsenal compare internationally?
France maintains the world’s fourth-largest nuclear stockpile with about 290 weapons, behind Russia, the US, and the UK.

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