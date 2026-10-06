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Portugal's PM seeks to keep Costa, Metsola in EU top jobs until 2029 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Portugal's PM seeks to keep Costa, Metsola in EU top jobs until 2029

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Finance EU Politics leadership European Council European Parliament

Portugal Seeks to Extend Costa, Metsola Mandates in EU Leadership to 2029

Portugal's Push for Continuity in EU Leadership

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro Advocates for Stability

LISBON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Portugal is pushing to reappoint Antonio Costa and Roberta Metsola as heads of the European Council and European Parliament, respectively, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said on Tuesday, saying that continuity would strengthen the European Union's stability.

Discussions Within the European People's Party

• Montenegro's comments come amid discussions within the centre-right European People's Party, the European Parliament's largest grouping, over a proposal by EPP leader Manfred Weber to keep the current lineup of the top jobs.

Montenegro's Statement on Institutional Stability

• Montenegro told reporters in Strasbourg that extending the mandates of former Portuguese premier Costa, a Socialist, and the EPP's Metsola would "guarantee greater stability and stronger operational capacity for the European institutions".

Mandates and Terms of Costa and Metsola

Antonio Costa's European Council Presidency

Term Details and EU Rules

• Costa took office in late 2024 for an initial term due to end on May 31 next year. Under EU rules, the European Council president may serve one further 2-1/2-year term.

Roberta Metsola's European Parliament Leadership

Re-Election and Mandate Timeline

• Malta's Metsola was re-elected president of the European Parliament in July 2024 and her term expires in January, when lawmakers are due to elect the parliament's leadership for the remainder of the 2024-2029 mandate.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Antonio Costa began his 2½‑year term as European Council President on 1 December 2024 and, under EU rules, may serve one additional 2½‑year mandate, potentially extending to mid‑2029 (consilium.europa.eu).
  • Roberta Metsola was re‑elected President of the European Parliament on 16 July 2024 for the first half of the 2024–2029 term (until January 2027), and her continuation would ensure leadership continuity into the second half (europarl.europa.eu).
  • Montenegro’s push aligns with internal discussions in the EPP, with leader Manfred Weber backing a proposal to maintain current EU top jobs for stability and institutional effectiveness.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Portugal supporting for top EU jobs until 2029?
Portugal is supporting Antonio Costa for European Council president and Roberta Metsola for European Parliament president until 2029.
Why does Portugal want to keep Costa and Metsola in EU leadership?
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro believes their reappointment would strengthen EU stability and enhance operational capacity.
When do the current terms for Costa and Metsola expire?
Costa's initial term ends May 31, 2025, while Metsola's current term expires in January 2025.
What is the European People's Party's role in this process?
The EPP, the largest group in the European Parliament, is discussing a proposal to keep the current lineup of top EU jobs.
How long can the European Council president serve?
The European Council president can serve an initial term plus a further 2-1/2-year term under EU rules.

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