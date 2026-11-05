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DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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DHL expects to hit 2026 targets, helped by peak end-of-year demand despite high fuel costs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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DHL Confident in Achieving 2026 Financial Targets Despite Rising Fuel Costs

DHL's Financial Outlook and Strategic Responses

By Anastasiia Kozlova

Nov 5 (Reuters) - DHL — and especially its parcel and postal business — is on track for a strong fourth quarter and to meet its 2026 targets, finance chief Melanie Kreis said on Thursday, as the logistics group navigates higher fuel costs and changes to EU import rules.

Strong Performance in Parcel and Postal Business

The German group expects fourth-quarter operating profit at its domestic Post & Parcel unit to rise from the third quarter, supported by seasonally stronger parcel volumes ahead of the holiday season.

Long-Term Earnings and Investment Plans

Kreis said the unit needed to generate about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in yearly operating earnings in the longer term to help fund its shift from traditional mail to parcel delivery.

"If we fall below that threshold this year, it's important that we reach the €1 billion next year again, because we need to invest," Kreis said. DHL had reiterated its 2026 target of more than €900 million for the unit in October.

Postage Rate Increases and Regulatory Pressures

Deutsche Post, part of DHL, said last month it planned to raise German letter postage rates for private customers from January 2027 due to rising costs and regulatory pressures.

DHL expects these price increases to support earnings from early next year, Kreis said.

Challenges from Fuel Prices and Import Costs

HIGHER FUEL PRICES, IMPORT COSTS TEST CUSTOMERS

At the DHL Express division, aviation fuel costs jumped by around €1 billion in the first nine months of 2026, reflecting a spike in oil prices triggered by the Iran war.

Fuel Surcharge Mechanism

However, the group said its fuel surcharge mechanism allowed it to pass most of the increase on to customers.

Impact of EU Import Rules

Asked about the European Union's new rules on low-value imports, including a new €2 charge on shipments of goods worth €150 or less, in force since November 1, Kreis said it was too early to assess the impact and that DHL still expected the traditional fourth-quarter peak in shipping volumes.

($1 = 0.8880 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • DHL confirms full‑year 2026 outlook: Group EBIT now expected above €7 billion, with Post & Parcel Germany maintaining its > €900 million target in 2026 (group.dhl.com)
  • Rising aviation fuel costs—about €1 billion in the first nine months—are largely offset via fuel surcharges in DHL Express (reporting-hub.group.dhl.com)
  • German regulator allows Deutsche Post to raise letter and parcel prices (up to 20 % on letters) from January 1 2027, boosting Post & Parcel earnings (group.dhl.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How is DHL managing higher fuel costs?
DHL uses a fuel surcharge mechanism that allows most fuel cost increases to be passed on to customers.
What are DHL's 2026 financial targets?
DHL has reiterated its 2026 target of more than €900 million in annual operating earnings for its domestic Post & Parcel unit.
How will new EU import rules affect DHL's business?
It is too early to assess the impact, but DHL still expects strong fourth-quarter shipping volumes despite the changes.
Why is DHL raising letter postage rates in Germany?
Deutsche Post, part of DHL, will raise postage rates due to rising costs and regulatory pressures starting January 2027.
What is driving DHL's expected fourth quarter growth?
Anticipated higher parcel volumes ahead of the holiday season are supporting projected growth for the quarter.

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