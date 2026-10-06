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UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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UK Construction Activity Declines at Slowest Rate Since January 2025, Survey Finds

British Construction Sector Performance in September 2026

By David Milliken

Survey Overview and Key Findings

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British construction activity fell further in September, but the decline was the smallest since January as a sharp downturn in housebuilding eased slightly, an industry survey showed on Tuesday.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index for Britain's construction sector rose to an eight-month high of 46.1 in September from 44.3 in August but remained well below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction, as it has been since January 2025.

Industry Commentary

"Total new orders were relatively subdued in September as construction firms reported longer sales conversion cycles and clients deferred decision-making on major projects," Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Detailed Sector Metrics

New Orders and Input Prices

• The new orders balance fell to a three-month low of 45.9 from 47.7, due to a mix of subdued demand, geopolitical tensions and rising input costs

• Input prices rose at their slowest rate since the outbreak of the Iran war in February, but Moore said this appeared unlikely to last due to higher energy costs

Future Expectations and Output

• Firms' expectations for future activity were the weakest since May

• The most recent official data showed British construction output was 1.0% lower than a year earlier in Q2 2026

Sector Breakdown

• Housebuilding remained the weakest sector in the PMI, followed by civil engineering, while commercial work showed only a small decline

• S&P Global said their all-sector PMI, which includes PMI data for services, manufacturing and construction, slipped to a three-month low of 51.5 in September from 51.8

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The S&P Global Construction PMI for the UK rose to an eight‑month high of 46.1 in September (from 44.3 in August), signalling the weakest decline since January 2026 (spglobal.com).
  • Housebuilding remained the weakest segment while commercial construction declined marginally; civil engineering also underperformed (pmi.spglobal.com).
  • Construction output was down 1.0% year‑on‑year in Q2 2026, and input prices rose at the slowest pace since the Iran war began—though pressure may return due to energy costs (ons.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UK construction activity perform in September?
UK construction activity fell further in September, but the decline was the smallest since January, according to an industry survey.
What was the S&P Global PMI for UK construction in September?
The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 46.1 in September from 44.3 in August, remaining below the 50 mark.
Which sector was the weakest in the UK construction PMI report?
Housebuilding remained the weakest sector in the UK construction PMI report, followed by civil engineering.
What were the main reasons for subdued new orders in UK construction?
Subdued demand, geopolitical tensions, and rising input costs contributed to a three-month low in new orders.
How have input prices and future activity expectations changed?
Input prices rose at their slowest rate since February, but higher energy costs could reverse this. Expectations for future activity were the weakest since May.

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