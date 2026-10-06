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Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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How Global Privacy Concerns Are Leading Countries to Restrict Smart Glasses

Global Responses to Smart Glasses and Privacy Issues

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Governments, courts and companies are considering restrictions and examining existing rules on smart glasses amid worries that the technology, brought to mainstream by Meta's Ray-Bans, could be used to photograph, film or audio-record confidential materials or people without their knowledge.

Here is a summary of what countries and regions are doing to protect people's privacy, in alphabetical order.

Australia

Government Considerations

The federal government said in September it was considering barring the use of camera-equipped smart glasses in government workplaces due to privacy and security concerns.

Public Service Commission Review

Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher asked the country's Public Service Commission for advice on whether their use should be prohibited and what exemptions might be required.

Britain

Court Restrictions

Courts in England and Wales have prohibited the use of Meta smart glasses because of restrictions on taking images and videos in courts.

Cinema Policies

British cinema operators are also introducing policies to prohibit ​or restrict camera-enabled smart glasses, the UK Cinema Association said in August.

European Union

Regulatory Scrutiny

Smart glasses have attracted scrutiny from European privacy regulators and some lawmakers, and the European Data Protection Board has commissioned a report into their "social acceptability". 

Calls for Legislative Action

Member of the European Parliament Veronika Cifrová Ostrihoňová also urged the European Commission, which has not proposed legislation specifically targeting smart glasses, to consider possible action.

Norway

Proposed Temporary Ban

The government said it planned to propose a temporary ban on the use of ​AI glasses in places where the public ​regularly gather, such as parks, beaches, museums, shopping centres and public events. 

Oslo School Ban

Norway's capital Oslo banned smart glasses in schools in August.

United States

New York Court System Ban

New York's Unified Court System banned smart glasses from all its court facilities from July 20. The rule covers prescription and non-prescription eyewear or headwear containing cameras, microphones, computers or other technology capable of recording video or audio. Visitors carrying them must hand them over to court personnel for safekeeping before entering.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; compiled by Mirko Miorelli and Cian Muenster in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak.)

Key Takeaways

  • Australia is evaluating a ‘world‑leading’ ban on smart glasses in Commonwealth workplaces amid harassment findings and privacy risks.
  • UK courts and cinemas are imposing bans or restrictions on Meta smart glasses over imaging and piracy concerns.
  • Norway proposes a temporary ban on AI glasses in public venues while private use remains allowed.
  • New York State courts have banned smart glasses statewide, requiring surrender before entry into any courthouse.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are countries considering banning smart glasses?
Countries are concerned that smart glasses can capture images, videos, or audio without people's knowledge, raising privacy and security risks.
Which countries have proposed or implemented restrictions on smart glasses?
Australia, Britain, Norway, European Union, and the United States have taken steps to restrict or examine regulations on smart glasses.
What actions has the United States taken regarding smart glasses?
New York's court system banned all smart glasses from its court facilities to prevent unauthorized recording.
How is the European Union addressing smart glasses privacy issues?
European regulators are reviewing smart glasses, and the European Data Protection Board has commissioned a report on their social acceptability.
Are smart glasses banned in any public spaces?
Norway's government plans to propose a temporary ban on smart glasses in public gathering places, and Oslo has banned them in schools.

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