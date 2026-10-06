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Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Equinor CEO: Rosebank, Jackdaw Project Rejection a Major Setback for UK Energy

Impact and Implications of Rosebank and Jackdaw Project Decisions

Equinor CEO’s Warning on Project Approvals

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Failure to secure approval for the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects would be a major setback for Equinor's Adura joint venture with Shell in the North Sea, Equinor CEO Anders Opedal said on Tuesday.    

"Not approving Rosebank would be contradictory to energy security, to job creation," Opedal told the Energy Intelligence Forum in London. He added that a rejection would prompt Equinor and other investors to question whether Britain remained an attractive place to invest.

Climate Activism and Legal Challenges

Environmental Groups’ Opposition

Rosebank and Jackdaw have become focal points for climate activists in Britain. Greenpeace and Uplift successfully challenged the projects in court over their treatment of downstream emissions, overturning the original approvals and forcing fresh applications in 2025.

Political and Regulatory Developments

Government Approvals and Delays

Britain approved Rosebank in 2023 and Jackdaw in 2022 under the previous Conservative government.

A decision on Jackdaw could come within days after media reports said an announcement had been delayed until after an October 8 by-election.

Project Timelines and Production Potential

Infrastructure and Production Readiness

Much of the infrastructure needed for Jackdaw is already in place, meaning the gas field could begin production this winter if approved. Rosebank could deliver first oil in the first half of 2027.

Adura Joint Venture Overview

Rebranding and Future Prospects

Equinor and Shell rebranded their UK North Sea joint venture as Adura in 2025. The venture is set to become the largest oil and gas producer in the UK North Sea.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Robert Harvey, Shadia Nasralla and Stephanie Kelly in London. Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Equinor CEO Anders Opedal says denying approvals for Rosebank and Jackdaw would contradict energy security goals and jeopardise job creation.
  • Adura—a 50:50 joint venture between Equinor and Shell—is now the UK North Sea’s largest independent oil and gas producer, reliant on successful approvals.
  • Legal rulings overturned prior approvals over downstream emissions concerns, requiring renewed consent through a rigorous process.

Frequently Asked Questions

What could happen if Rosebank and Jackdaw projects are rejected?
A rejection would be a major setback for Equinor's Adura joint venture with Shell, raise doubts about UK investment attractiveness, and impact energy security.
Why are the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects controversial?
Rosebank and Jackdaw have become focal points for climate activists over emissions concerns and faced legal challenges.
When are decisions on Rosebank and Jackdaw expected?
A decision on Jackdaw may come shortly after an October 8 by-election. Rosebank's fresh application is due in 2025.
What is the expected impact if the projects are approved?
If approved, Jackdaw could begin gas production this winter. Rosebank could deliver first oil in the first half of 2027.
Who are the joint venture partners for these projects?
Equinor and Shell, who rebranded their UK North Sea joint venture as Adura in 2025, are the main partners.

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