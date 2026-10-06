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France's BPCE buys 7% stake in Spain's Sabadell, explores cooperation - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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France's BPCE buys 7% stake in Spain's Sabadell, explores cooperation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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BPCE Acquires Significant Stake in Sabadell, Targets Long-Term Partnership

BPCE's Strategic Investment in Sabadell

Acquisition Details and Financial Implications

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - French banking group BPCE has acquired a stake of around 7% in Spanish lender Sabadell through market purchases and financial instruments, with plans to become a long-term shareholder, the two lenders said on Tuesday.

The companies did not disclose the value of the transaction, but at current market prices, a 7% holding in Sabadell is valued at around €1.19 billion ($1.33 billion).

Board Representation and Shareholding Plans

BPCE intends to seek representation on Sabadell's board and does not plan for its shareholding to exceed 9.9%, according to a joint statement.

Context: Sabadell's Standalone Strategy

The acquisition comes at a time when Spain's fourth-largest bank by market value is focusing on a standalone strategy following its sale of TSB in Britain and after it fended off a hostile takeover bid from larger domestic rival BBVA last year, which ultimately failed.

Next Steps: Regulatory Discussions

With Sabadell's support, BPCE will begin discussions with Spanish and European regulators regarding the appointment of a director, subject to approvals.

Exchange Rate and Reporting Credits

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • BPCE’s purchase aligns with its European expansion strategy following its full acquisition of Portugal’s novobanco earlier in 2026 (€6.7 billion deal) (newsroom.groupebpce.fr).
  • Banco Sabadell’s improved first-half performance—net profit of €971 million and a €331 million share buyback plan—may have made it an attractive long‑term investment target (comunicacion.grupbancsabadell.com).
  • Sabadell previously fended off a hostile takeover by BBVA in 2025, reinforcing its independence which BPCE may now support through strategic cooperation (ga-p.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much of Sabadell did BPCE acquire?
BPCE acquired around a 7% stake in Spanish bank Sabadell.
What is the estimated value of BPCE's stake in Sabadell?
At current market prices, the 7% stake is valued at roughly €1.19 billion ($1.33 billion).
Does BPCE plan to increase its stake in Sabadell?
BPCE does not plan for its shareholding in Sabadell to exceed 9.9%.
Will BPCE seek representation on Sabadell's board?
Yes, BPCE intends to seek representation on Sabadell's board, subject to regulatory approvals.

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