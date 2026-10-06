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Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Spain Government to Approve Housing Decrees After Snap Election Trigger

Government Response to Housing Decree Rejection

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain's government is set to approve on Tuesday two housing decrees whose rejection by parliament last week prompted Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap election, Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun said.

Approval Process and Parliamentary Dynamics

The decrees will then be sent for approval by a reduced body of caretaker lawmakers who remain in place after parliament was dissolved ahead of the November 29 election, state broadcaster TVE said.

Role of Caretaker Lawmakers

The standing body of 69 members, when including lower house speaker Francina Armengol from Sanchez's Socialist Party, has a slim majority in favour of the measures, which include rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions and limits on corporate purchases of residential property, according to state broadcaster TVE.

Temporary Implementation of Decrees

The decrees would be implemented temporarily until a new parliament is formed, TVE said.

Details and Impact of the Housing Decrees

Urtasun told reporters on Monday the decrees would have some small variations but no major changes compared to those approved by the cabinet but rejected by parliament last week.

"In terms of protection, they will certainly be on a par with, or even exceed, what we agreed last time," Urtasun said.

Prime Minister’s Statement and Political Context

Sanchez, who will hold a press conference after the cabinet meeting, said on Monday he needed more seats in parliament after failing to garner enough support for his proposals to address a housing crisis that has drawn nationwide protests following the attempted eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid.

(Reporting by Charlie Devereux, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Timothy Heritage)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What measures are included in the new housing decrees?
The decrees include rent caps, a temporary ban on evictions, and limits on corporate purchases of residential property.
Who will approve the housing decrees after parliament was dissolved?
A reduced body of caretaker lawmakers, including the lower house speaker, will approve the decrees.
How long will the new housing decrees be implemented?
The decrees will be implemented temporarily until a new parliament is formed after the election.
Will there be significant changes to the housing decrees compared to the previous version?
According to government officials, the new decrees will have only minor variations and no major changes from those previously rejected.

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