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ECB's Rehn: High yields to dampen energy price pass-through - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB's Rehn: High yields to dampen energy price pass-through

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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ECB’s Rehn: High Bond Yields Could Limit Energy Price Pass-Through Impact

ECB Policymakers Weigh Inflation, Bond Yields, and Economic Resilience

Energy Inflation and Its Containment

HELSINKI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Rapid energy inflation across the euro zone has not yet spread to other goods and services, and the recent rise in bond yields is likely to dampen price pressures as it weighs on growth, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Tuesday.

Euro zone inflation is now running well above the ECB’s 2% target, and policymakers are debating just how much more they need to hike rates on top of the two moves this past summer.

Contrasting Views Among Policymakers

While a host of policymakers have said that inflation risks are tilted to higher readings than predicted, Rehn said there were other considerations, too, as opposing forces were at work in the economy.

"The rise in long-term interest rates is contributing to a slowdown in growth and also to a reduction in the pass-through of energy prices to other prices and to wages," says Rehn said, echoing some of ECB chief economist Philip Lane's comments.

Concerns Over Borrowing Costs and Debt Sustainability

ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, an outspoken policy hawk, has also warned recently that the economy could respond more to surging borrowing costs more strongly than assumed, which would dampen medium-term inflationary pressures.

Yields have risen to more than decade highs across the bloc, partly as they follow U.S. yields higher and partly because of increased debt sustainability concerns in Europe.

ECB Policy Approach and Market Expectations

Rehn, however, stopped short of advocating a policy step and instead stuck very closely to the ECB's recent policy of not signalling moves ahead of decisions.

Financial markets see two to three more rate hikes from the ECB in the current cycle, including an 80% chance of a move by December.

Economic Resilience and Future Outlook

Rehn also acknowledged that energy prices are high and the economy is proving exceptionally resilient, partly on strong investment into artificial intelligence, Rehn added.

This resilience, some policymakers have said, suggests more price pressures than earlier thought.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • Rapid energy inflation has not yet permeated broader goods and services sectors, says Olli Rehn, with high bond yields acting as a counterforce by dampening pass‑through effects and slowing growth. (investing.com)
  • Euro‑zone long‑term yields have hit multi‑year highs due to global rate spillovers, fiscal concerns and expected heavy issuance, tightening financing conditions for households and businesses. (spglobal.com)
  • While inflation is well above the ECB’s 2% target and policymakers weigh further hikes, uncertainties remain—including modelling higher inflation pass‑through and fiscal policy roles—in shaping future decisions. (ecb.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are high bond yields affecting euro zone inflation?
High bond yields are slowing economic growth and reducing the pass-through of energy price increases to other goods, helping to dampen overall inflation.
What is the ECB's current stance on interest rate hikes?
The ECB is debating further rate hikes, with markets anticipating two to three more increases in the current cycle.
Is energy inflation spreading to other sectors in the euro zone?
According to Olli Rehn, rapid energy inflation has not yet significantly spread to other goods and services.
What concerns have ECB policymakers raised about borrowing costs?
Some ECB members warn that higher borrowing costs may slow growth more than expected, which could help reduce medium-term inflationary pressures.
How resilient is the euro zone economy amid high energy prices?
Despite high energy prices, the euro zone economy is proving resilient, partly due to strong investment in artificial intelligence.

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