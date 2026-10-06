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Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Sterling Drops from Three-Month High vs Euro Amid French Bond Rally

Market Movements and Influencing Factors

French Bond Rally Impacts Currency Markets

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The pound eased against the euro on Tuesday as French bonds rallied from the previous session's fall that helped propel sterling to an almost three-month high.

The euro fell sharply on Monday as investors worried that a dramatic fall in French bonds due to concerns about public debt and a looming election was spreading to other markets such as Italy.

Yet French bonds rose on Tuesday, pushing yields lower and helping currency markets stabilise.

Recent Performance of the Euro and Sterling

The euro was last up 0.1% at 84.88 pence after hitting an almost three-month low of 84.61 pence on Monday following seven straight sessions of declines.

Sterling was around 0.1% higher against the dollar at $1.322.

Focus on UK Monetary Policy

Bank of England Officials in the Spotlight

Aside from euro zone bond markets, the focus for UK traders is likely to be on Bank of England officials this week.

Catherine Mann, who voted to raise rates in July and September, said on Tuesday that inflation has become embedded in the UK.

Governor Andrew Bailey is among a handful of BoE policymakers speaking on Thursday.

Interest Rate Outlook and Market Expectations

The central bank has so far held rates during the Iran war-driven spike in energy costs but traders currently price in around an 80% chance of a rate hike in November and around 100 basis points of total monetary tightening by the end of next year.

Upcoming British Budget and Sterling Forecasts

Later this month, the British budget could cause swings in sterling and domestic bond markets.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday said the pound appears to be pricing in too little fiscal risk ahead of the budget on October 28 and recommended betting on sterling to fall, saying it was targeting a drop to $1.285.

"With so many medium-term decisions yet to be made, a challenging tax-hiking arithmetic and relatively benign expectations from market participants around this Budget — at least per our conversations — we see more pronounced downside than upside risks," the bank's strategists wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Harry RobertsonEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • French bond yields stabilized Tuesday after last week’s sharp rise, easing pressure on the euro and tempering sterling’s advance (live.euronext.com)
  • Sterling remains supported by muted eurozone sentiment amid French sovereign stress, though gains are modest against both euro and dollar (live.euronext.com)
  • UK outlook drawing attention: BoE officials speak this week amid high market pricing for rate hikes, and Morgan Stanley sees sterling vulnerable ahead of the October 28 Budget, forecasting GBP/USD could fall to 1.285 (za.investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall against the euro?
Sterling fell as French bonds rebounded, stabilising the euro after concerns over French public debt and a looming election.
What caused recent volatility in French bonds?
Concerns about French public debt and the upcoming election led to a sharp fall in French bonds, affecting euro and Italian markets.
How is the UK budget expected to impact sterling?
Analysts warn the British budget could cause volatility in sterling and domestic bond markets due to perceived fiscal risks.
What is the current market expectation for UK interest rates?
Traders are pricing in around an 80% chance of a rate hike in November and about 100 basis points of total tightening by next year.
What did Morgan Stanley predict about the pound's outlook?
Morgan Stanley recommended betting on sterling to fall, targeting a drop to $1.285 due to underestimated fiscal risks.

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