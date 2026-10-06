GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK PM weighs delay to roadmap for higher defence spending, Times reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK PM weighs delay to roadmap for higher defence spending, Times reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

UK Prime Minister May Delay Defence Spending Roadmap to Meet NATO Target

Britain's Defence Spending Plans and NATO Commitments

Potential Delay in Defence Spending Announcement

LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is considering delaying an announcement on how and when Britain will raise defence spending to 3% of GDP, The Times reported on Tuesday, pushing back a key milestone on the path to meeting NATO's target of 3.5% by 2035.

Britain is under pressure to spell out how it will meet the NATO commitment and respond to a heightened security threat.

Government's Commitment and Uncertainty

Burnham has pledged to meet the 2035 target, but his government has yet to set out the steps required to get there.

Finance minister John Healey said earlier this year he would outline an initial path to 3% of GDP at the next spending review, which was expected in spring 2027.

The Times cited a source as saying the "working assumption" was that the review would take place in October 2027.

Official Response to Delay Speculation

A spokesperson for the finance ministry said it was wrong talk of a delay.

"The date of the Spending Review has not been set. This is pure rumour and speculation," the spokesperson said in an email.

Security Challenges and Financial Implications

Recent Security Events

Highlighting the security challenges facing Britain, the US on Sunday removed bombers from an airbase in England after it was targeted in a suspected Iranian plot.

History of Delayed Defence Funding Decisions

Ministers have repeatedly delayed decisions on additional defence funding over the past two years.

Financial Requirements and Budgetary Gaps

Healey, finance minister since July, resigned as defence minister in the previous government after failing to secure funding to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030, a move that helped bring down then-Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility, reaching that interim goal would cost the government an additional £17.3 billion ($22.9 billion). To meet the needs of the existing Defence Investment Plan, Healey needs to fill a £4.7 billion funding gap.

Upcoming Budget Announcement

Healey is due to deliver his first budget on October 28.

($1 = 0.7559 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Burnham may postpone outlining the path to 3% defence spending, with the next Spending Review now eyed for October 2027. Finance Ministry dismisses delay talk as speculation.
  • UK is under mounting pressure—from NATO commitments and escalating threats, including a suspected Iranian plot at RAF Fairford that prompted US bomber withdrawals—to clarify its defence funding strategy.
  • Reaching 3% of GDP defence spending would require an additional £17.3 billion by 2029‑30, and a further £4.7 billion is needed to plug the existing Defence Investment Plan gap.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the UK considering delaying its defence spending roadmap?
The UK government may delay announcing how it will raise defence spending to 3% of GDP due to ongoing planning and uncertainty over the official spending review date.
What is the UK's current NATO defence spending commitment?
The UK has pledged to raise defence spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2035 to meet NATO's target, with an interim goal of 3%.
When was the UK's spending review initially expected?
The initial path to 3% of GDP was expected to be outlined at the next spending review in spring 2027, which may now be pushed to October 2027.
How much additional funding does the UK need to meet its defence targets?
To meet the interim goal, the government needs an additional £17.3 billion, and there is a £4.7 billion gap in the current Defence Investment Plan.
Has the government confirmed a delay in the spending review?
A finance ministry spokesperson stated that the date has not been set and dismissed talk of a delay as speculation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns

Factbox-Countries weigh banning smart glasses over privacy concerns

Image for Partners Group-managed investment trust heads for liquidation after vote

Partners Group-managed investment trust heads for liquidation after vote

Image for Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds

Sterling slips from three-month high against euro as traders watch French bonds

Image for Shell CEO sees competitive advantage in Venezuela gas versus heavy oil

Shell CEO sees competitive advantage in Venezuela gas versus heavy oil

Image for Bank of England's Mann says high inflation has become embedded in UK

Bank of England's Mann says high inflation has become embedded in UK

Image for Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback

Equinor CEO says Rosebank, Jackdaw rejection would be major setback

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift
UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift
Image for UK probes Meta over risk assessment of Instagram Instants
UK probes Meta over risk assessment of Instagram Instants
Image for UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January
UK construction activity falls at slowest pace since January
Image for Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election
Spain expected to approve housing decrees that triggered snap election
Image for France's BPCE takes 7% stake in Sabadell, bolstering Spanish bank's defences
France's BPCE takes 7% stake in Sabadell, bolstering Spanish bank's defences
Image for Mistral CEO says new AI model beats Chinese ones in some areas
Mistral CEO says new AI model beats Chinese ones in some areas
Image for Euro trades around 17-month low amid French debt worries, dollar steady
Euro trades around 17-month low amid French debt worries, dollar steady
Image for Fast-track permits turn Spain's Aragon into a $70 billion data centre magnet. At what cost?
Fast-track permits turn Spain's Aragon into a $70 billion data centre magnet. At what cost?
Image for Jeffrey Archer, UK novelist and scandal-plagued politician, dies on eve of final book
Jeffrey Archer, UK novelist and scandal-plagued politician, dies on eve of final book
Image for ECB's Rehn: High yields to dampen energy price pass-through
ECB's Rehn: High yields to dampen energy price pass-through
Image for Hungary to open Communist-era informer files in reckoning with Cold War past
Hungary to open Communist-era informer files in reckoning with Cold War past
Image for Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets
Vingroup, Alstom reach a deal for 200 Hanoi metro trainsets
View All Finance Posts