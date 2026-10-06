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Finance

Partners Group-managed investment trust heads for liquidation after vote

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 6, 2026

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Partners Group’s London Investment Trust Set for Liquidation After Investor Vote

Investor Decision and Implications for Partners Group

Investor Vote Triggers Liquidation

Oct 6 (Reuters) - A London-listed investment trust managed by Partners Group is set to be wound down after investors representing nearly three-quarters of its shares opted to cash out, according to voting results published by the group.

Majority Shareholder Choice

Shareholders representing 74.1% of the shares in Partners Group Private Equity Limited chose a liquidity option, exceeding a threshold that triggered the abandonment of a planned restructuring in favour of an orderly liquidation.

Market Reaction

Shares in Partners Group Holding rose 1.4%, while Partners Group Private Equity Limited fell 0.6% at 0906 GMT.

Challenges Facing Partners Group

The vote comes amid a challenging year for Partners Group, which has faced pressure this year from elevated redemption requests in some of its private-market funds.

Response to Redemption Pressure

After limiting withdrawals from several evergreen funds in June, the firm said it would introduce a dual share-class structure for the London-listed PGPE, allowing up to 30% of the fund to be wound down.

Strategic Fund Restructuring

Last week, it unveiled plans to split its 19-year-old Global Value SICAV fund into separate compounding and distributing portfolios, giving investors the choice between long-term exposure and cash distributions from asset sales.

(Reporting by Emanuele Berro, editing by Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Partners Group Private Equity Limited (PGPE) shareholders chose the liquidity option, surpassing the 40% threshold and prompting an orderly realization of the entire portfolio. (tradingview.com)
  • The vote halts a proposed dual share-class restructuring intended to allow up to 30% of the trust's capital to exit via 'Realisation Shares'. (investegate.co.uk)
  • The development comes amid broader liquidity strain across Partners Group’s evergreen funds, which recently led to redemption caps and a strategic restructuring of its €6.6 billion Global Value SICAV into compounding and distributing portfolios. (app.dealroom.co)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Partners Group Private Equity Limited being liquidated?
Shareholders representing 74.1% of the company's shares opted to cash out, triggering a threshold that requires the trust to wind down.
What was the alternative to liquidation for the investment trust?
The alternative was a planned restructuring, but this was abandoned after the liquidity option was chosen by the majority.
How did the share prices react to the liquidation vote?
Shares in Partners Group Holding rose by 1.4%, while Partners Group Private Equity Limited fell by 0.6%.
What challenges has Partners Group faced this year?
The group has faced elevated redemption requests and limited withdrawals from several evergreen funds.
What changes did Partners Group announce for its PGPE structure?
Partners Group introduced a dual share-class structure allowing up to 30% of the fund to be wound down.

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