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Finance

BT completes historic brand revival with launch of BT TV service

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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BT Unveils BT TV Service, Marking Major Brand Revival for UK Telecom

BT Launches New TV Service and Revamps Brand Strategy

BT TV Service Announcement

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Britain's BT launched a BT-branded TV service on Thursday, completing the revival of its historic brand after reversing a decision last year to focus on its newer EE brand.

Three-Brand Strategy Under CEO Allison Kirkby

Target Audiences for Each Brand

Chief Executive Allison Kirkby is pursuing a three-brand strategy, with EE targeting mainstream consumers, BT its loyal customers and Plusnet value-focused customers.

Recent BT-Branded Mobile Service Launch

BT launched a BT-branded mobile service in May alongside a major marketing campaign highlighting the historic brand.

BT TV Service Features and Availability

Service Launch Date and Offerings

BT TV will be available from October 15 as part of BT broadband packages, bringing live sport, live TV and streaming together in one place, the company said.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • The BT brand revival continues with BT TV added to broadband packages, following BT Mobile’s relaunch in May 2026, reinforcing BT loyalty segment
  • Allison Kirkby’s three‑brand strategy positions EE for mainstream, BT for loyal customers, and Plusnet for value — aiming for clearer market differentiation and convergence
  • BT TV will bring live sport, TV and streaming into one platform from October 15, 2026, enhancing BT’s connectivity ecosystem

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new BT TV service?
The new BT TV service is a BT-branded television offering bundled with BT broadband, providing live sport, live TV, and streaming.
When will BT TV be available?
BT TV will be available from October 15 as part of BT broadband packages.
Why did BT revive its historic brand?
BT revived its historic brand to target loyal customers as part of a three-brand strategy, alongside EE and Plusnet.
Who is the target audience for BT's different brands?
EE targets mainstream consumers, BT focuses on loyal customers, and Plusnet is for value-focused customers.

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