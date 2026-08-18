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Two students dead in Philippines school shooting including gunman, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Two students dead in Philippines school shooting including gunman, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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headlines security Southeast Asia

Two Students Dead in Zamboanga High School Shooting Incident, Say Officials

By Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores

Details Emerge on Zamboanga High School Shooting

MANILA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Two students were killed in a shooting at a high school in the southern Philippines on Tuesday, one of them the gunman, and the situation was now under control, officials said, in the second such incident in the country in less than two months.  

Incident Overview

The shooting took place at a school attached to the privately-run Ateneo de Zamboanga University in the city of Zamboanga, where the gunman brought a pistol and a rifle onto the school campus and fired at students inside the classroom, according to a preliminary police report. 

Perpetrator and Victim Identified

The gunman, a grade 9 student, killed himself. The victim was a male student a grade above him, police said. 

Official Statements and Response

The university's president Ernald Andal confirmed there was no longer an active shooting and there were no additional fatalities or reported injuries. 

"We do not want any of these things to happen. We wish to prioritise the safety of all our students," Andal said.   

Context and Previous Incidents

Recent School Shooting in Tacloban City

The shooting followed an attack in June at a public high school in Tacloban City in which at least three students were killed and about 20 others injured when two of their schoolmates opened fire on campus. 

Rarity of School Shootings in the Philippines

School ​shootings are rare in the Philippines, which has relatively strict gun ownership regulations, including background ‌checks ⁠and psychological evaluation requirements, although illegal firearms remain in circulation.

Aftermath and Reactions

Scenes at the School

News channel ANC showed footage of students and parents gathering outside the school gates with some armed police and soldiers present. Crime scene investigators were seen arriving at the school.

School Description

The school is a five-storey building on an 8-hectare (19.8 acre) site that houses the university's grade school and junior high school students, according to its website.

Regional Context

The incident came less than 10 days after a high-profile incident in Thailand, where a student went on a shooting rampage at a school on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.  

(Reporting by Karen Lema and Mikhail Flores; Editing by John Mair, Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • The gunman, a ninth‑grader, brought a pistol and rifle to the school, killed a student, then died by suicide, bringing the death toll to two including the shooter.
  • This marks the second school shooting in the Philippines in under two months, following a June 22 attack in Tacloban that left three dead and many injured.
  • School shootings remain rare in the Philippines due to strict gun laws, though illegal firearms and recent high‑profile cases, including in Thailand, highlight growing regional concerns.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did the school shooting occur in the Philippines?
The shooting occurred at a high school attached to Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City.
How many people died in the Zamboanga school shooting?
Two students died, including the gunman, according to police and university officials.
Was the situation brought under control after the shooting?
Yes, officials confirmed the situation was under control and there were no further casualties.
Are school shootings common in the Philippines?
School shootings are rare in the Philippines due to strict gun regulations, but some illegal firearms remain in circulation.
What weapons were used in the school shooting?
The gunman brought a pistol and a rifle onto the campus, according to a preliminary police report.

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