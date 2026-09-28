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Pope Leo defends entering political fray on France end-of-life law - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo defends entering political fray on France end-of-life law

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 28, 2026

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Pope Leo Defends Entering Political Debate on France End-of-Life Law

Pope Leo Addresses Assisted Dying Law During France Visit

Pope Leo's Statements on Assisted Dying

ABOARD THE PAPAL FLIGHT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Pope Leo on Monday defended his decision to vocally oppose assisted dying initiatives while in France, acknowledging he may have entered the political fray two months after the country approved such a measure, but wanted to share the Catholic Church's viewpoint.

"If that's politics, I did that, but it was not to get involved in French politics, it was to teach what the Church really believes," the first US pope told journalists on his flight back to Rome from his four-day visit to France.

Criticism of Assisted Dying Measures

Leo criticized assisted-dying measures several times during his three-city tour. On Sunday he told healthcare workers in Lourdes, France that their job is "to care for a suffering person, not to eliminate that person."

France's New End-of-Life Law

France's new law, which created a legal right to die for those with incurable illnesses after years of intense debate, drew heated opposition from local Catholic bishops.

Pope Leo on Church and State

Maintaining the Church's Role

Leo said on Monday he did not think he crossed any lines between Church and state.

"When I went to France, I went primarily to preach the Gospel," he said.

The Catholic Church's Teachings

The Catholic Church teaches that all human life is sacred and opposes abortion, assisted dying and the death penalty.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Alistair Bell)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo stated he wasn’t meddling in French politics but upholding Church doctrine on life’s sanctity.
  • France’s new law, passed July 15 and promulgated August 18, 2026, grants adults with incurable illnesses the right to assisted dying under strict conditions.
  • The law applies to French citizens or residents who are adults, incurably ill, in advanced or terminal phase, experiencing unbearable suffering, and capable of an informed, voluntary decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pope Leo oppose France's end-of-life law?
Pope Leo opposed the law to share the Catholic Church's beliefs on the sanctity of life and not for political reasons.
What is the Catholic Church's view on assisted dying?
The Catholic Church opposes assisted dying, believing all human life is sacred and must be preserved.
How did Pope Leo address healthcare workers in France?
He urged healthcare workers in Lourdes to care for suffering persons, not to eliminate them.
What was the response to France's assisted dying law?
The law sparked heated opposition from local Catholic bishops and the Church.

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