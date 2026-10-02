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Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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News security Terrorism United Kingdom

Two Iranians charged in UK over alleged terrorism plot targeting Jewish community

Details of the Alleged Terrorism Plot and Charges

Incident Overview

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that they had charged two Iranian nationals with preparing a terrorist attack against the Jewish community in northern England on the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Suspects and Charges

Rahman Salehi, 35, and Salam Ahmadyan, 36, have been charged with preparing to commit an act of terrorism or assisting another to commit at act of terrorism on Friday, the anniversary of a fatal attack on a Manchester synagogue last year.

Alleged Overseas Connection

The two men had allegedly been in contact with an overseas third-party who might be in Iran in relation to the plot, police said. The pair will appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Other Related Investigations

RAF Fairford Air Base Plot

Counter terrorism detectives said there was no connection with a separate suspected plot involving the RAF Fairford air base used by the US to target Iran, over which a dual UK-Iranian national was arrested on Thursday.

Police Statement and Public Reassurance

Vicki Evans from Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) said in a statement: "While this incident and the investigation into the RAF Fairford incident are not connected in any way, I want to reassure the public that CTP, working with our national security partners, are using the full range of our capabilities to protect the UK from any hostile acts."

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Two Iranian nationals charged under UK Terrorism Act for plot targeting Jewish community ahead of Yom Kippur (apnews.com)
  • Plot disrupted as part of a long‑running proactive investigation; police reassure no current public threat (theguardian.com)
  • No link between this plot and separate RAF Fairford air‑base investigation; authorities deploying full counter‑terror capabilities (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the individuals charged in the alleged terrorism plot in the UK?
Rahman Salehi and Salam Ahmadyan, both Iranian nationals, have been charged with preparing or assisting in committing an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community in northern England.
What was the target of the alleged terrorism plot?
The intended target was the Jewish community in northern England, reportedly on the eve of Yom Kippur.
Is there any connection between this plot and the RAF Fairford incident?
Police confirmed there is no connection between the alleged plot against the Jewish community and the separate investigation involving RAF Fairford.
When will the accused appear in court?
Both suspects are scheduled to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
Were additional suspects involved in the alleged plot?
Police stated that an overseas third party, possibly in Iran, had been in contact with the two accused men.

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