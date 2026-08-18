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New tremors jolt Spain's Granada, injuring three and damaging some buildings - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New tremors jolt Spain's Granada, injuring three and damaging some buildings

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Granada Rocked by Multiple Earthquakes: Injuries, Building Damage & Alhambra Closures

Series of Earthquakes Impact Granada: Damage, Injuries, and Disruptions

Alhambra and Tourist Sites Affected

MADRID, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Tourist access to the medieval Alhambra complex was restricted on Tuesday after three more earthquakes shook Spain's southern Granada province, causing some damage to buildings in the region and forcing the closure of some museums and sport facilities.

Casualties and Injuries

At least three people were lightly injured, Andalusia's regional official Antonio Sanz told reporters, adding that one of them, a minor, was taken to hospital. 

Earthquake Magnitude and Sequence

The earthquakes each had magnitudes above 4, the country's National Geographic Institute (IGN) said.

Previous Major Earthquake

The tremors followed Saturday's magnitude 5 earthquake in the historic city of Granada, which damaged houses and cars and forced the temporary closure of the medieval palace-fortress of the Alhambra, one of Spain's main tourist sites that was visited by 2.7 million people last year. 

Current Restrictions at Alhambra

This time, authorities at the Alhambra interrupted tourist access to parts of the sprawling complex on a hill above the city that is a monument of Islamic architecture in Spain. 

Local Authority Response

The provincial authority of Granada said in a statement it was closing administrative buildings, museums and sporting facilities but kept primary health centres open for now.

Public Transport and Evacuations

Granada's metro system said on social media platform X it was reducing the speed of its trains to 30 kph (19 mph) as a precautionary measure, and local media showed several hotels being evacuated.

Extent of Building Damage

Some buildings, mostly residential, suffered damage in the tremors, with large cracks showing in the walls, parts of some facades dislodged and bricks strewn across pavements.

Details of the Largest Quake

The largest of Tuesday's quakes, with a magnitude of 4.7, occurred at 10:37 a.m. (0837 GMT) and had its surface-level epicentre in the town of Gojar, 10 km (6 miles) south of Granada city, the IGN said. Surface-level quakes are felt more intensely and are more likely to cause localised damage to buildings than a deeper tremor of similar strength.

Aftershocks and Ongoing Risk

The Gojar earthquake was quickly followed by slightly lighter tremors in two nearby towns on Granada's southern outskirts.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • A magnitude 4.8 (initially reported as 4.7) quake struck near Gójar at 10:37 a.m. on August 18, causing minor building damage and light injuries, including a minor hospitalised (elpais.com).
  • The medieval Alhambra complex, along with museums, administrative buildings and sports facilities, was partially closed as a precaution; Granada’s metro reduced train speeds (cadenaser.com).
  • This follows a magnitude 5 event earlier that day near Alhendín on August 15, which triggered emergency protocols, inspections but no reported casualties, highlighting Granada’s heightened seismic activity this August (elpais.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the Granada earthquakes?
At least three people were lightly injured, including a minor who was taken to hospital.
What damage was caused by the Granada earthquakes?
The earthquakes caused damage to buildings, including large cracks and dislodged facades, and forced closures of some museums and sporting facilities.
Was the Alhambra affected by the earthquakes?
Yes, tourist access to parts of the Alhambra complex was restricted following the tremors, and the site was temporarily closed.
Where did the strongest earthquake occur in Granada?
The largest quake, magnitude 4.7, had its epicentre in Gojar, 10 km south of Granada city.
What measures did local authorities take after the earthquakes?
Authorities closed administrative buildings, museums, some sporting facilities, and reduced metro train speed as precautions.

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