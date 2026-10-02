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King Charles will not shy away from slavery issue during Caribbean tour, Buckingham Palace says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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King Charles will not shy away from slavery issue during Caribbean tour, Buckingham Palace says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 2, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 2, 2026

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King Charles to Address Slavery Legacy on Caribbean Tour Amid Reparations Calls

King Charles's Caribbean Tour and the Legacy of Slavery

Addressing Britain's Role in the Transatlantic Slave Trade

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - King Charles will not shy away from "the darkest days of our past" over Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade when he tours the Caribbean later this month, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Tour Itinerary and Key Events

Visits to the Bahamas and Guyana

Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will visit ​the Bahamas and Guyana, before heading to Antigua and Barbuda where he will ​attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which is being ​held from November 1-4 this year.

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM)

The trip comes amid growing clamour from Caribbean and African nations for Britain and other colonial powers to pay reparations for their involvement in slavery, with the issue likely to be prominent at CHOGM.

Reparations Debate and Royal Response

British Government's Stance on Reparations

The British government has ruled out paying any reparations though Charles, who remains the head of state of a number of Caribbean nations including both the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda, has previously expressed his sorrow about slavery.

Buckingham Palace Statement

"There are important discussions taking place in various fora about colonial legacy and the intergenerational impact of the transatlantic trade in enslaved persons," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told reporters, saying the visit was coming at an important time in the relationship between Britain and Caribbean nations.

"The visit programme will therefore not shy away from 'the darkest days of our past', as his majesty has described them, but – in keeping with the wishes of our host nations – it will principally be oriented to the vibrant present and promising future of each country."

Historical Context of Slavery

Britain's Role in the Slave Trade

From the 15th to the 19th century, at least 12.5 million Africans were abducted and sold into slavery by European merchants, with Britain responsible for transporting an estimated 3.2 million people, making it the second most active European nation after Portugal.

Monarchy's Historical Links

Charles, who is head of the Commonwealth group of 56 nations – mainly former British colonies – encompassing some 2.7 billion people, has backed research into the British monarchy's own historical links to the trade.

Recent Developments in Reparations Discussions

Jamaica's Formal Request

Last month, the Jamaican government also formally asked him to seek legal advice on whether Britain should pay reparations and said it was "encouraged" by the engagement of Buckingham Palace.

King Charles's Commitment to Addressing Inequality

"It is important to note here the work his majesty himself has done over many years both to acknowledge the wrongs of the past and to find creative ways to right inequalities that endure," the palace spokesperson said.

"As you would therefore expect, opportunities will be found during the visit to reflect and renew his personal, wholehearted, and continuing commitment to that process."

Future Prospects for Reparations

Commonwealth Secretary-General's Statement

In February, Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey told Reuters she expected its members to make progress towards beginning negotiations on reparations.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Liza Premiyak; writing by Michael Holden, editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua & Barbuda during CHOGM (Nov 1–4), and he intends not to avoid discussions of Britain’s involvement in slavery as ‘the darkest days of our past’ (washingtonpost.com).
  • Caribbean nations, through CARICOM, have intensified calls for reparatory justice—including formal apologies, development programs, debt relief, and legal routes such as Jamaica’s petition to refer slavery reparations questions to the Privy Council (apnews.com).
  • Britain maintains it will not pay reparations, but King Charles has supported historical research into the monarchy’s links to the slave trade and expressed personal sorrow—gestures seen by some Caribbean leaders as opening space for dialogue (washingtonpost.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of King Charles's Caribbean tour?
King Charles will visit the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and address issues related to Britain's colonial legacy and slavery.
Will King Charles address the issue of slavery during his tour?
Yes, Buckingham Palace stated that King Charles will not shy away from discussing Britain's involvement in the transatlantic slave trade during his Caribbean tour.
Which countries will King Charles visit during his Caribbean tour?
King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit the Bahamas, Guyana, and Antigua and Barbuda.
Is Britain considering paying reparations for slavery?
The British government has ruled out paying reparations, but the issue is gaining prominence in Commonwealth discussions.
What role does King Charles have in the Commonwealth?
King Charles is the head of the Commonwealth, a group comprising 56 nations, mainly former British colonies.

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