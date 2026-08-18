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Russia warns Britain of 'consequences' for supplying drones to Ukraine - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia warns Britain of 'consequences' for supplying drones to Ukraine

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 18, 2026

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Russia Cautions Britain Over Supplying Drones Used in Strikes on Russian Targets

Russia Issues Warning to Britain Regarding Drone Supplies to Ukraine

Background of the Warning

LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia warned Britain on Tuesday it would face consequences for supplying drones to Ukraine which are used to attack targets on Russian territory.

Russia's embassy in London was responding to a report in the Times newspaper on Saturday which said British-made drones had been used for long-range strikes against Russia for the first time.

Embassy Statement

"London's actions will inevitably carry consequences for which it will have to answer," the embassy said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

"The deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kiev's terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay."

Ukraine's Use of Drones

Ukraine has been using deep-strike drones to hit oil refineries and logistics facilities.

Britain's Response and Drone Supply

Britain's Ministry of Defence did not confirm whether British drones had been used.

In June, Britain said it would provide 150,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of 2026 as part of a £752 million ($996 million) funding package.

Defence Ministry Statement

Asked about the Russian embassy comments, a defence ministry spokesperson said: "Britain stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine and we are committed to providing the equipment Ukraine needs to defend itself against Putin's illegal invasion."

Broader Context and Consequences

Since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has repeatedly warned Britain and other Western allies that their support for Kyiv, including the supply of equipment, could provoke retaliatory measures and increase the risk of a broader confrontation.

(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s embassy in London condemned UK drone supplies, warning of a higher ‘price’ for deeper involvement in the conflict. (lemonde.fr)
  • Britain has committed to delivering 150,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of 2026 under a £752 million funding package. (gov.uk)
  • Ukrainian long‑range drone campaigns have increasingly targeted Russian infrastructure—including oil and logistics facilities—escalating tensions. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Russia warning Britain about supplying drones to Ukraine?
Russia issued a warning after reports that British-made drones were used by Ukraine to strike targets on Russian territory.
How many drones has Britain pledged to supply to Ukraine?
Britain has announced it will provide 150,000 drones to Ukraine by the end of 2026.
What could be the consequences of Britain supplying drones to Ukraine?
Russia suggests that British involvement could lead to retaliatory measures and a higher risk of broader conflict.
Has the British Ministry of Defence confirmed the use of its drones in Ukraine?
The Ministry of Defence did not confirm whether British drones have been used in strikes on Russia.
Since when has Russia warned Britain about its involvement in Ukraine?
Since the start of the war in 2022, Russia has repeatedly warned Britain and other Western allies about supporting Ukraine.

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