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Finance

EQT to buy Range Resources in over $50 billion deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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EQT Acquires Range Resources in $50 Billion Deal, Creating Largest US Gas Producer

Overview of the EQT and Range Resources Merger

Deal Announcement and Structure

Oct 26 (Reuters) - EQT Corp said on Monday it would acquire Range Resources in an all-stock deal valued at more than $50 billion, creating what the companies called the largest vertically integrated natural gas producer in the United States.

Shareholder Terms

Under the terms of the deal, Range shareholders will receive 0.987 shares of EQT stock for each share held.

Ownership Breakdown

EQT shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Range investors will hold the remaining 27%. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sumit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Key Takeaways

  • With pro forma enterprise value exceeding $50 billion, the combined entity will hold more than 9 Bcfe/d of production, ~30 years of inventory across nearly 3 million net acres, and over 3,700 miles of midstream infrastructure, solidifying its scale and integration advantage in Appalachia (stocktitan.net).
  • EQT projects $325 million in base annual synergies within two years—rising toward $600 million long-term—and estimates ~$20 billion in cumulative free cash flow over the next five years at recent strip pricing (stocktitan.net).
  • The boards of both companies unanimously approved the merger, which must still clear regulatory and shareholder approvals; execution risk remains, and the companies expect closing in Q1 2027 (stocktitan.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the EQT and Range Resources deal?
The EQT acquisition of Range Resources is valued at over $50 billion in an all-stock transaction.
How will shares be distributed in the EQT and Range Resources merger?
Range Resources shareholders will receive 0.987 shares of EQT stock for each Range share held.
When is the EQT-Range Resources deal expected to close?
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to approvals.
What will the combined EQT and Range Resources company become?
The merged entity will be the largest vertically integrated natural gas producer in the United States.
How will ownership be split after the EQT and Range Resources deal?
EQT shareholders will own about 73% and Range investors will hold 27% of the combined company.

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