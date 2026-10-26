GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets technology China

China’s AI Bubble Bursts: $480 Billion Lost in Four Months as Markets Stumble

China’s AI Market Crash and Its Global Implications

Oct 26 (Reuters) - While global tech stocks teeter, in China they have already crashed as lofty valuations collapse under worries about AI demand and curbs on Chinese exports.

The meltdown, tanking the mainland STAR50 index of AI and semiconductor leaders by 40% in less than four months and vaporising some $480 billion in market value, is an ill omen for wobbly world markets and a dampener on China's efforts at encouraging its savers into stocks to fund the AI boom.

It has also slammed the brakes on a rally running two years, since economic stimulus promises sent shares soaring, and has stalled Beijing's push to break with a long boom-bust pattern and drive a "slow bull" market that delivers reliable performance. China's broad blue-chip index has dropped about 20% from highs made in June.

From Speculation to Collapse

"The stock market later evolved into a speculative crazy bull," said Beijing-based fund manager Dong Baozhen. "And now we see the bubble bursting." 

The reversal reflects a rally that ran to higher heights than markets in the West or elsewhere in Asia, and compares with a mere prick to US AI stocks, which have led a 6% drawdown in the Nasdaq from a record high scaled three weeks ago.

There has been no obvious selling trigger in China, although traders said high prices, tax bills and the threat of the US or other nations banning Chinese equipment in data centres all contributed.

With AI stocks running to 42% of China's market capitalisation and 57% of turnover across mainland-listed A-shares and Hong Kong's H-shares, according to Goldman Sachs, few in a market dominated by small investors have escaped pain.

Retail Investors and High-Profile Losses

RETAIL FAVOURITES SLIDE    

Shares in robot-maker Unitree, 8,000 times oversubscribed by retail buyers at listing, have halved since they started trading in August, and chipmaker CXMT has lost more than a quarter of its value in the past month.

Chipmakers MetaX Integrated Circuits and Moore Threads Technology, which leapt 700% and 400% respectively on their market debuts last year, have also halved in value since July.     

Chen Wensheng, a small business owner and investor from China's southern Hainan, said he bought into the rally emboldened by what he felt was official support for the likes of Unitree, which counted state-backed funds as investors. But Chen and his friends are now nursing losses.

Frustration that an investment theme backed by Beijing has ended so badly has driven many investors into defensive assets and is likely to slow equity fundraising by tech firms.

Shares in optical parts makers Zhongji Innolight and Eoptolink Technology are down roughly 60% from highs in June and July, in part as Washington moves towards banning the one-time darlings from supplying US data centres.

With the STAR50 index still at around 100 times trailing earnings, albeit down from a high of nearly 250, investors compare the Nasdaq 100's multiple of 30 and worry the selloff could get worse before it gets better.

"What's happening is now going to put a stop for many of the companies trying to get themselves listed," said Hong Hao, managing partner and chief investment officer at Lotus Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Regulatory Response and Market Structure

'ALL BUBBLES INEVITABLY BURST'

The frenzy and its fallout contrast with a push by authorities to improve returns and dampen volatility by cracking down on leverage and high-frequency trading. State-backed investors were sellers into rallies to keep gains in check.

China's market regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission, did not immediately reply to questions faxed by Reuters last week.

CRSC Chairman Wu Qing met with market participants earlier this month to hear suggestions on improving capital markets, the regulator said on its website, and some in the investment community say the boom has been bad for the market's structure.       

"Overemphasising the 'technology content' — that is, the weighting of tech companies by market value in major indexes — leads to a deviation, even a distortion, in capital behaviour," said Leo Wang, partner at Beijing-based Qianchuang Capital.    

"This created a severe bubble in certain sectors and a serious drain on others."

Outlook: Opportunities Amid the Downturn

Some see value in the selloff, saying it is neither surprising nor detrimental to market reforms that are geared for the long term and have gained traction in driving up returns, particularly income, in recent years.

Although they have been sellers over the past three months, Asia funds in general are overweight on China, according to HSBC research.

Goldman Sachs has Innolight and CXMT among dozens of Chinese AI stocks on a revamped recommendation list it published earlier this month, and BNP Paribas Securities strategist William Bratton has said the market offers buying opportunities for the careful.

Still, on the mainland many are looking at other sectors or for even lower valuations before they turn buyers.

The Inevitable End of the Bubble

"Just like all other Chinese manufacturers, (chipmakers and AI suppliers) will eventually end up in a price war," said fund manager Wang Zhuo, partner at Shanghai Zhuozhu Investment Management.

"There's no exception," he said. "All bubbles inevitably burst."

(Reporting by Reuters' Asia markets team. Additional reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter in Singapore. Writing by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Kevin Buckland.)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did China's AI and tech stocks crash in 2023?
China's tech stocks crashed due to collapsed valuations, worries over AI demand, export curbs, and high speculative trading, erasing billions in market value.
What is the STAR50 index and how much has it dropped?
The STAR50 index tracks leading AI and semiconductor stocks in China and has dropped 40% in less than four months.
How has the AI stock crash affected retail investors in China?
Retail investors, many of whom bought into the AI rally, are suffering major losses with some stocks halving in value since debut.
What impact might the AI bubble burst have on future tech listings in China?
The burst is likely to slow down equity fundraising by tech firms and make public listings more difficult.
How are Chinese regulators responding to the market crash?
Chinese regulators have met with market participants to discuss improvements, but have also cracked down on leverage and high-frequency trading.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs

Anthropic opens books on AI's explosive growth and staggering costs

Image for EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

EU accepts Temu plan to remedy Digital Services Act breach

Image for Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount

Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount

Image for Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Image for Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Image for Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Anthropic's IPO: A close look at AI frontrunner's rapid growth, spiraling costs
Anthropic's IPO: A close look at AI frontrunner's rapid growth, spiraling costs
Image for Factbox-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic
Factbox-From Amazon to Google, the deep-pocketed investors in Anthropic
Image for Factbox-Anthropic moves closer to blockbuster listing with US IPO filing
Factbox-Anthropic moves closer to blockbuster listing with US IPO filing
Image for Russian refiners ramp up diesel output after US deal, sources say
Russian refiners ramp up diesel output after US deal, sources say
Image for EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027
EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027
Image for FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite
FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite
Image for AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes
AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes
Image for Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Image for Meta eyes record $95 billion equity raise to fund AI expansion
Meta eyes record $95 billion equity raise to fund AI expansion
Image for Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Image for Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Image for Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
View All Finance Posts