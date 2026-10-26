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Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

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Finance Economy trade investment Europe

Poland and Germany Deepen Economic Partnership to Strengthen EU Competitiveness

Polish-German Economic Forum Highlights Bilateral Growth and Future Cooperation

Rising Bilateral Trade and Investment

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland and Germany pledged to deepen trade and investment ties and work together to strengthen Europe's industrial competitiveness, German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche said on Monday at the fourth edition of the Polish-German Economic Forum in Warsaw.

Trade Volume Milestones

• Bilateral trade between the two countries has risen sharply over recent decades, reaching €180.4 billion ($202.12 billion) from €25 billion in 2000, Reiche said.

Investment Flows and Industry Collaboration

• She said investment was increasingly flowing in both directions, noting that around 1,000 Polish companies had invested in Germany, while about 1,600 German companies had invested in Poland across industries including automotive, chemicals, optics and electronics.

Shared Challenges and Strategic Goals

Facing Common Economic and Geopolitical Issues

• The two countries face shared challenges, Reiche said. "We have not only to struggle in terms of energy, but also in terms of economic distress and constant attacks from Russia against Ukraine."

Pathways to Enhanced Competitiveness

Deregulation and Energy Cost Reduction

• Reiche also spoke about common goals: coming back to competitiveness via more deregulation and via lowering the overall energy bill, she said, calling for renewed growth in technology sectors like energy, space, and physical AI.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

(Reporting by Karol Badohal, writing by Maria Martinez, editing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Bilateral merchandise trade has soared from €25 billion in 2000 to over €180 billion today (€202 billion), underscoring deep economic integration. (bundesregierung.de)
  • Investment flows are robust both ways: approximately 1,000 Polish companies invest in Germany, and some 1,600 German firms operate in Poland across automotive, chemicals, optics, and electronics. (bundesregierung.de)
  • Shared challenges—including energy costs, regulatory burdens, and geopolitical risks from Russia’s aggression—spur joint objectives around deregulation, innovation (energy, space, physical AI), and renewed competitiveness. (bundesregierung.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much has bilateral trade between Poland and Germany increased?
Bilateral trade has risen from €25 billion in 2000 to €180.4 billion in recent years.
What industries see the most investment between Poland and Germany?
Key industries include automotive, chemicals, optics, and electronics.
What are the main challenges Poland and Germany face together?
Shared challenges include energy issues, economic distress, and the impact of Russia's actions against Ukraine.
What are Poland and Germany’s common economic goals?
Their goals include enhancing competitiveness via deregulation, lowering energy costs, and fostering growth in technology sectors.
How many companies have invested across borders between the two countries?
Around 1,000 Polish companies have invested in Germany, and about 1,600 German companies have invested in Poland.

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