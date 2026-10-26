GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Euro Zone Firms Struggle with Credit Amid Rising Costs, ECB Finds

ECB Survey Reveals Credit Challenges and Economic Pressures

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone firms are having a harder time getting credit from their banks just as their finances are squeezed by more expensive fuel and higher costs, a European Central Bank survey showed on Monday.

Interest Rate Hikes and Inflation Concerns

The ECB has been gradually raising interest rates to stem an energy-driven rise in inflation, though it is expected to stay put this week to garner more evidence on how higher borrowing costs, including on the bond market, are affecting the economy.

Survey Findings: Credit Becomes Scarcer

Its quarterly Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises in the euro area showed some strains were becoming visible, with firms reporting higher interest rates and a decrease in the availability of bank loans.

Firms said they needed more credit lines just as these were becoming harder to get.

Working Capital Pressures

"The continued simultaneous increase in the need for both trade credit and credit lines suggests that firms are facing broader pressures on their working capital, potentially driven by higher input costs," the ECB said.

Bank Caution and Short-Term Funding Constraints

"However, the decrease in credit line availability signals that banks are becoming more cautious in extending this type of financing, which could further constrain firms' ability to meet their short-term funding needs," it added.

Obstacles to Obtaining Loans Increase

The share of firms reporting obstacles to obtaining a bank loan increased to 7% in the three months to September from 5% in the previous quarter.

Expectations for Prices, Wages, and Costs

The survey also showed large increases in firms' expectations for prices, wages and other costs, but the ECB said this was skewed by a large number of first-time respondents.

Price Rise Expectations Among Firms

Firms that took part in both of the last two rounds of the poll expected prices to rise on average by 3.6% in the coming 12 months, compared with 2.5% in the second quarter's survey.

Full Sample Expectations

Across the full sample of 12,822 enterprises, firms expected selling prices to rise by 7.1%, compared with 3.2% in the previous poll.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • A net 46% of firms reported higher bank loan interest rates in Q3 2026, up from 42% in Q2, while loan availability fell by a net 5%, compared to just 1% in the previous quarter (allmind.ai).
  • Firms’ demand for trade credit and credit lines increased alongside pressures from rising input costs, but banks are tightening access—especially to short‑term liquidity (wisevoter.com).
  • ECB’s earlier SAFE Q2 2026 found net 42% of firms facing higher bank loan interest rates (up from 26%) and a marginal gap between finance needs and availability, signaling persistent strains on SME working capital (ebs.publicnow.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Euro zone firms finding it harder to get credit?
Firms are facing tougher borrowing conditions due to higher interest rates and banks becoming more cautious, according to the ECB survey.
How much did obstacles to obtaining a bank loan increase?
The share of firms reporting obstacles to obtaining a loan rose to 7% from 5% in the previous quarter.
What are firms expecting in terms of future price rises?
Firms expect selling prices to rise by 7.1% compared to 3.2% in the previous poll, reflecting higher cost expectations.
How are rising costs affecting business credit needs?
The need for trade credit and credit lines is increasing as firms face broader pressures on working capital due to higher costs.
What actions is the ECB taking in response to inflation?
The ECB has been gradually raising interest rates to curb inflation but is expected to pause to assess the impact on the economy.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

Image for FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

Image for AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

Image for Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon

Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon

Image for Meta launches $35 billion stock offering to fund AI expansion

Meta launches $35 billion stock offering to fund AI expansion

Image for Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend

Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Image for Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade
Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade
Image for Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc
Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc
Image for Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Image for Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Image for Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget
Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget
Image for Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Image for EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
Image for Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Image for Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
Image for The Hidden Risk in Fintech’s Growing Web of Third-Party Payment Providers
The Hidden Risk in Fintech’s Growing Web of Third-Party Payment Providers
Image for Audi splits Chinese JVs between AUDI and four-ring brands
Audi splits Chinese JVs between AUDI and four-ring brands
View All Finance Posts