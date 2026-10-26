GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Sterling drops against euro and dollar ahead of UK budget

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 26, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 26, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking foreign exchange Markets Bonds

Sterling Falls vs Euro and Dollar Ahead of UK Budget, Bonds in Focus

Market Movements and Investor Sentiment

By Stefano Rebaudo

Sterling and Euro Performance

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sterling fell against a strengthening euro on Monday after hitting a roughly 17-month high on Friday, with investors avoiding  taking big positions ahead of Wednesday's budget announcement in a week packed with central bank meetings.

The euro rebounded against the safe-haven yen and edged up against the dollar after Moody's decision to leave France's credit rating unchanged eased fears that France's fiscal troubles could trigger a broader repricing of euro zone assets.

Pound and Euro Exchange Rates

The pound dropped 0.31% to 83.98 pence against the euro after reaching 83.63 pence on Friday, the highest level since the end of May 2025. It was down 0.15% at $1.3348.

UK Budget and Bond Market Outlook

Finance Minister's Approach

British finance minister John Healey looks set to announce a cautious first budget, prioritising stability in the bond market over the kind of big spending moves that Andy Burnham talked about when he became prime minister. 

Debt Risk Premium and Market Confidence

The pound has drawn support largely from easing concerns over the UK's debt risk premium, making investors less concerned that Britain could face the kind of market pressure seen in France.

Strategist Insights

“Consensus has shifted towards a relatively supportive outcome for duration (in the government bond market), reflecting expectations of limited policy action, adherence to the fiscal rules, fiscal headroom restored to around £15bn and a reduction in long-dated gilt issuance,” said Fabio Bassanin, strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“With expectations increasingly positive, the risk of disappointment has also risen,” he added.

Gilt Yields and Historical Context

Yields on 10-year gilts fell 2.5 basis points (bps) to 5.34%. They reached 5.5267% on October 8, the highest level since July 2007.

Factors Supporting Sterling

Economic Data and Central Bank Policy

Strategists said other developments had also improved sterling's outlook, citing resilient economic data that allowed the Bank of England to maintain a relatively hawkish stance, widening French bond spreads that supported the pound against the euro, and signs of a thaw in UK-European Union relations that could chip away at sterling's lingering Brexit risk premium.

Upcoming Central Bank Meetings

Investors will closely watch the outcome of central bank meetings later this week, with policy decisions due from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Reserve Bank of New Zealand and Bank of Canada.

(reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling’s pullback reflects caution ahead of the UK budget, with policymakers prioritising bond‑market stability and fiscal restraint. (live.euronext.com)
  • Moody’s holding France’s sovereign rating steady eased pressure on the euro by tempering fears of fiscal contagion in the eurozone. (mufgresearch.com)
  • Bond yields—particularly on 10‑year gilts—remain elevated, though slightly lower than recent highs, highlighting fragile UK debt markets amid global inflation and geopolitical tensions. (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did sterling fall against the euro and dollar?
Sterling fell as investors avoided big positions ahead of the UK budget and several central bank meetings, with euro strength and market caution playing key roles.
What is influencing the UK's bond market outlook?
Expectations of limited policy action, adherence to fiscal rules, restored fiscal headroom, and reduced long-dated gilt issuance are stabilizing the bond market.
How did Moody’s decision on France impact markets?
Moody's keeping France's credit rating unchanged eased fears of a broader repricing of euro zone assets, supporting the euro.
What is the current yield on 10-year UK gilts?
Yields on 10-year gilts fell 2.5 basis points to 5.34% after reaching a high of 5.5267% earlier in October.
Which central bank meetings are investors watching this week?
Investors are watching policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, Reserve Bank of New Zealand, and Bank of Canada.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Netherlands aims to cut around 20% of government jobs over next decade

Image for Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Tesla owners in Slovakia welcome assisted-drive tech as EU weighs rollout across bloc

Image for Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Senior doctors in England set to strike over pay offer in November

Image for EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

EasyJet to offer Starlink internet onboard some flights from 2027

Image for FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

FTSE 100 rises as falling oil prices boost risk appetite

Image for AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

AI cuts some Deutsche Bank corporate loan decisions to minutes

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst
Analysis-In China, the AI bubble has already burst
Image for Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Musk's warning hits neocloud stocks as debt concerns mount
Image for Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Borr Drilling shares fall after rig sinks offshore Gabon
Image for Meta to raise up to $95 billion in equity to fund costly AI expansion
Meta to raise up to $95 billion in equity to fund costly AI expansion
Image for Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Strong CBI retail sales buck downbeat UK consumer trend
Image for Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Buses out, shoppers in: London's Oxford Street goes traffic-free
Image for Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Poland eyes more cooperation with Germany in space, Polish minister says
Image for Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows
Euro zone firms find it harder to get credit, ECB survey shows
Image for Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Poland, Germany push closer economic ties, joint competitiveness drive
Image for EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
EQT, Range Resources tie up in $50 billion-plus deal to create US gas giant
Image for Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now
Image for Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
Why Transparent ESG Data Reshapes Funding, Trust, and Performance
View All Finance Posts