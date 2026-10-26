Why Women Need Better Financial Planning Right Now

Financial planning for women involves more than confidence about investing. In the United States, differences in longevity, earnings histories and caregiving responsibilities can affect retirement income and the resources available for later-life care. Social Security claiming decisions can also aff…

Financial planning for women involves more than confidence about investing. In the United States, differences in longevity, earnings histories and caregiving responsibilities can affect retirement income and the resources available for later-life care. Social Security claiming decisions can also affect a surviving spouse. These are practical planning questions, although each household’s circumstances are different.

One important starting point is how household income could change after a spouse dies.

How Widowhood Can Reduce Household Social Security Income

Consider a hypothetical US couple: one spouse receives a retirement benefit of $2,000 a month, while the other receives a $1,000 spousal benefit, with no separate retirement benefit. Assume both claimed at the relevant full retirement ages and no other adjustments apply. Their combined Social Security income is $3,000 a month.

If the spouse receiving $2,000 dies, the survivor does not continue collecting both benefits in full. Under these assumptions, the survivor receives $2,000 a month, so household Social Security income falls by one-third. This is an illustration, not a typical or guaranteed outcome. The actual change depends on both spouses’ benefit records, claiming ages and eligibility for survivor benefits.

Household expenses may fall less than income. Property taxes and homeowners insurance may remain largely unchanged if the survivor stays in the same home, while groceries and some other costs may decline. Medicare Part B premiums apply individually, but the change in total premiums depends on each spouse’s coverage and premium amount.

That potential mismatch makes a survivor-income scenario useful in retirement planning. It should compare the income likely to remain with the survivor’s expected housing, healthcare and other living costs, rather than assume that spending falls in proportion to the number of people in the household.

Financial planning for women can include reviewing survivor benefits, retirement savings, career breaks and potential care costs. A qualified adviser may help assess how these issues interact, but the appropriate approach depends on the individual’s circumstances, objectives and resources.

How a Spouse’s Claiming Age Can Affect Survivor Benefits

A higher earner’s decision about when to claim Social Security can influence the income available to a surviving spouse. Considering both partners’ needs before filing can help make that consequence clearer.

When a deceased worker received reduced retirement benefits, the widow(er)’s limit, known as RIB-LIM, can restrict survivor benefits. SSA guidance generally sets the limit at the greater of 82.5% of the worker’s primary insurance amount (PIA) or the reduced retirement benefit the worker would have received if alive. PIA is the amount used to calculate a worker’s benefit at full retirement age. The survivor’s own claiming age can reduce the payment further: 82.5% is a floor for the limit calculation, not a guaranteed minimum payment.

Delaying a survivor claim may increase the monthly amount until the applicable limit is reached, but waiting beyond that point does not raise it solely because of the additional delay. An SSA working paper published in June 2001 estimated that about one-third of widow(er) beneficiaries then received lower benefits because of the provision. That is a historical estimate, not a current count. Its example of claiming at 63 and receiving 86.7% of PIA assumed a worker with a full retirement age of 65; it should not be applied to all retirees today.

Health, employment and immediate cash needs can all influence a decision to claim early. Those pressures deserve consideration alongside the effect on a surviving spouse. The appropriate claiming strategy depends on both partners’ benefit records, ages, health and other income; checking the applicable SSA rules and individual estimates is important.

Longer Lives Can Require More Retirement Funding

CDC’s 2024 mortality data puts life expectancy at birth at 81.4 years for women and 76.5 for men, a gap of 4.9 years. At 65 the gap narrows but doesn’t close: 20.8 more years for women against 18.4 for men.

These are population averages, not predictions for an individual or a measure of how long a woman will outlive her spouse. Even so, they support considering the possibility of a lengthy retirement and a period of managing finances without a partner.

As of December 2024, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers was $2,181 for men and $1,780 for women. The difference was $401 a month, or $4,812 a year. Holding that monthly difference constant for 20 years gives $96,240. This is a simple illustration, not a forecast: it excludes future benefit adjustments and does not reflect individual earnings records, claiming ages or survivor entitlements.

Caregiving and Future Care Costs Need Separate Planning

Of the 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and over living with Alzheimer’s, 4.5 million are women. A woman’s estimated lifetime risk at 65 is 1 in 5. The Alzheimer’s Association puts it more starkly: a woman in her 60s is more than twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s over the rest of her life as she is to develop breast cancer. More than 60% of dementia caregivers are also women, and over a third of them are daughters.

Some women who provide unpaid care may later need support themselves, potentially without a spouse available to provide it. Family help, paid care and other arrangements vary widely. Planning can consider what support might be available and how any additional costs could be funded.

CareScout’s 2025 survey puts the US national median at $80,080 a year for a non-medical caregiver at home, assuming 44 hours of care a week over 52 weeks. The reported annual medians are $74,400 for assisted living and $129,575 for a private room in a nursing home. Actual costs vary by location, provider, care setting and the amount of support needed.

For illustration, the $1,780 average monthly benefit for female retired workers in December 2024 equals $21,360 a year, about 16.5% of the 2025 national median annual cost of a private nursing-home room. This comparison uses different reporting periods and excludes other income, assets, insurance or assistance. It does not imply that every woman will need that type of care or face that cost.

Earnings Histories Shape Retirement Income

The Census Bureau’s report on 2025 income, released in 2026, put the female-to-male median earnings ratio for full-time, year-round workers at 83.9%, up from 80.6% in 2024. Women’s median earnings rose 3.2%, while men’s did not change significantly. This aggregate measure does not compare pay for identical jobs or explain the circumstances of every worker.

Social Security retirement benefits generally use the highest 35 years of indexed earnings. If a worker has fewer than 35 years of earnings, zeros are included for the missing years. A career break therefore does not automatically reduce the calculation if the worker has 35 higher-earning years available. Additional work may replace a zero or lower-earning year. Time outside employment can also reduce opportunities to build workplace retirement savings and receive employer contributions, where available.

This article provides general information about US retirement planning, not personalised financial, tax or legal advice. Reviewing earnings records, individual benefit estimates, survivor-income scenarios and possible care arrangements can help identify funding gaps. Decisions about claiming benefits or paying for care should reflect the household’s circumstances and the rules that apply at the time.