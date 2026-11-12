GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Oil prices drop more than $1 as hopes for Iran, Ukraine peace talks pressure markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Oil prices drop more than $1 as hopes for Iran, Ukraine peace talks pressure markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Oil Commodities Geopolitics

Oil Prices Fall Over $1 as Iran and Ukraine Peace Efforts Pressure Markets

Market Reactions to Geopolitical Developments

By Yuka Obayashi

Oil Price Movements and Market Performance

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped more than $1 on Thursday as hopes for progress in peace talks over the Middle East and the Russia-Ukraine wars pressured the market.

Brent futures lost $1.14, or 1.2%, to $91.62 a barrel by 0141 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.04, or 1.2%, to $85.49. Brent rose about 1.4% and WTI 0.6% on Wednesday after hitting two-month lows the previous day.

Analyst Insights on Market Sentiment

"Markets are falling on expectations that behind-the-scenes efforts are underway to secure a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and that it is unlikely the Iran war will escalate ahead of the US-China summit next week," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

"However, given the uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, the markets are unlikely to suffer a significant collapse," Kikukawa said.

Geopolitical Peace Efforts

Russia-Ukraine Negotiations

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators agreed to a major prisoner exchange at two days of peace talks in Abu Dhabi that ended on Wednesday, although US mediators said differences remained on other major issues, including territory.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv hoped to achieve concrete results on resolving the war this year.

Iran Nuclear Tensions

Statements from Iranian Officials

Meanwhile, Iran will not allow even a single particle of enriched nuclear material to leave the country and there will be consequences if US launches new strikes, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said in televised remarks.

US Position on Iran Negotiations

Washington has said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations with Iran aimed at ending the eight-month-old war, while US officials downplayed the need for further military strikes.

Oil Supply and Inventory Updates

OPEC+ Production and Saudi Output

OPEC+ crude oil production jumped in October, led by a sharp increase in output from Saudi Arabia despite continued disruption to shipments through the Hormuz Strait.

US Crude Stockpile Data

US crude stocks rose by 9 million barrels in the latest week, market sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute. Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due on Thursday, delayed a day due to a US national holiday on Wednesday. [EIA/S] [API/S]

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Brent crude slid $1.14 (1.2%) to $91.62 and WTI dropped $1.04 (1.2%) to $85.49 amid hopes for peace progress in the Middle East and Ukraine (theprint.in).
  • Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large‐scale prisoner exchange in Abu Dhabi, though territorial and ceasefire issues remain unresolved (theprint.in).
  • OPEC+ output rose sharply in October—led by Saudi Arabia and Iraq—adding nearly 2 million barrels per day and contributing to supply pressure (aa.com.tr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices drop more than $1 today?
Oil prices fell due to optimism about peace talks involving Iran and the Russia-Ukraine wars, which eased market concerns.
How did Brent and WTI crude futures perform?
Brent futures fell $1.14 to $91.62 a barrel, and WTI crude fell $1.04 to $85.49 a barrel.
What role did OPEC+ production and US crude stocks play?
OPEC+ production increased, led by Saudi Arabia, and US crude stocks rose by 9 million barrels, adding pressure on prices.
What uncertainties remain in the oil market?
Uncertainty over the Strait of Hormuz and unresolved Iran nuclear issues keep the market cautious despite recent price drops.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Asian stocks fragile, Nvidia plummets as board to decide CEO's fate

Asian stocks fragile, Nvidia plummets as board to decide CEO's fate

Image for Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Image for UK house sales outlook is darkest since 2023, RICS says

UK house sales outlook is darkest since 2023, RICS says

Image for German coalition backtracks on taxes, welfare in budget talks, senior lawmakers say

German coalition backtracks on taxes, welfare in budget talks, senior lawmakers say

Image for Polymarket cuts jobs, contracts as prediction market competition heats up

Polymarket cuts jobs, contracts as prediction market competition heats up

Image for Exxon files legal challenge to EU carbon capture law, FT reports

Exxon files legal challenge to EU carbon capture law, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Image for Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future as leadership crisis deepens
Nvidia board meets to decide CEO Huang's future as leadership crisis deepens
Image for MSCI to drop Strategy from global indexes, putting billions in fund inflows at risk
MSCI to drop Strategy from global indexes, putting billions in fund inflows at risk
Image for Trading Day: AI cheer banishes rate hike fear
Trading Day: AI cheer banishes rate hike fear
Image for Poundland owner Gordon Brothers urged to back extension of creditor protection
Poundland owner Gordon Brothers urged to back extension of creditor protection
Image for Germany's Allianz upgrades 2026 profit outlook
Germany's Allianz upgrades 2026 profit outlook
Image for BoE's Greene says it is right to proactively tighten monetary policy stance - FT
BoE's Greene says it is right to proactively tighten monetary policy stance - FT
Image for Analysis-US companies shunning Russian diesel as tanker carrying that fuel idles off East Coast
Analysis-US companies shunning Russian diesel as tanker carrying that fuel idles off East Coast
Image for MFE remains open to further deals after ProSiebenSat.1 takeover, CEO says
MFE remains open to further deals after ProSiebenSat.1 takeover, CEO says
Image for Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed
Technoprobe revenue climbs, but 2026 outlook trimmed
Image for Credit Agricole open to selling fund manager Anima in BPM deal, sources say
Credit Agricole open to selling fund manager Anima in BPM deal, sources say
Image for Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal?
Explainer-Could Huang, Nvidia and company's board be held liable over affair scandal?
View All Finance Posts