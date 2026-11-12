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Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

6 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Analysis: Trump's Relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Under Scrutiny

By Kanishka Singh

Timeline of Key Interactions and Developments

Nov 11 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's close ties with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang ​have come under renewed scrutiny after revelations about the billionaire executive's affair with a Chinese businesswoman alleged to be a spy for Beijing.

Trump said on Monday he was "amazed" after the revelations concerning one of his closest allies in Silicon Valley, who also faces an FBI probe as well as a board meeting to decide his future.

Over the past two years, Huang has voiced support for the Trump administration's AI agenda and met the Republican leader many times as Nvidia sought to sell advanced chips to the Chinese market and lobbied for looser restrictions on Chinese access to Nvidia's sophisticated AI chips. 

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have called to halt exports of advanced AI chips to China. Huang and the White House have argued that continuing US sales to China would keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology. 

Here is a timeline on some publicly known interactions and meetings between the Nvidia CEO and Trump since the Republican leader returned to the White House in January 2025:

2025: Renewed Engagements and Strategic Meetings

January 2025: Early White House Meeting

Trump met the Nvidia boss during the first month of his return to the White House, casting the interaction as a good meeting. 

July 2025: White House and AI Summit

The Nvidia CEO met Trump at the White House before Huang's visit to China. 

Later in the month, Trump gave a shout out to Huang as he spoke and signed executive orders at an AI summit. 

Public Praise at AI Summit

"Jensen, will you stand up? What a job, what a job you've done," Trump remarked. "He's a great guy too."

August 2025: AI Chip Sales Discussions

Huang met Trump at the White House as the Trump administration and Nvidia engaged in talks over allowing advanced AI chip sales to China.

September 2025: International Diplomacy

Huang joined Trump during a state visit to Britain.

November 2025: US-Saudi Arabia Investment Forum

The Nvidia CEO attended a US-Saudi Arabia investment forum in Washington during the first visit of Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the US capital since 2018. Huang talked about the future of AI at the event.

December 2025: Export Controls and Lawmaker Meetings

Trump praised Huang when the Nvidia CEO visited Washington and met the Republican leader, who said the chip executive was aware of where he stood on export controls.

Huang was in the US capital that day to meet lawmakers and told them that state-by-state US regulations would slow the progress of AI development.

2026: Policy Shifts and Public Controversy

January 2026: AI Chip Export Policy Changes

The Trump administration began allowing some exports of Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips to China on a case-by-case basis but it did not lift the restrictions applying to organizations that Washington had put on a trade restriction list.

March 2026: Appointment to Presidential Council

In late March, the White House announced Huang as part of a 13-member council formally called the "President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology" to weigh in on AI policy and other issues.

May 2026: Delegation to China

Huang was among a delegation of tech CEOs who joined Trump during his visit to China to meet Xi as the Republican leader aimed to urge Beijing to "open up" to US business. 

Trump, in a last minute addition to his May trip to China, asked Huang to join him. The Nvidia CEO was spotted boarding Air Force One during a re-fuelling stop in Alaska en route to Beijing.

September 2026: AI Safety Pact and State Visit

As the Trump administration and AI companies faced increasing scrutiny over risks posed by advanced AI, Trump said on September 29 that Huang was among a number of AI CEOs who signed a voluntary safety pact and backed data center expansion. 

Huang met Trump at the White House that day along with a number of tech executives. Trump, who had argued previously that the US ​does ⁠not need new AI-specific regulations, said the pact was "morally binding," prompting criticism that it did not lay out consequences for non-compliance.

High-Profile State Dinner

In the previous week, Huang attended a high-profile state dinner for Xi Jinping at the White House when the Chinese president met Trump.

AI Safety Summit and Trump's Public Call

In mid-September, the Nvidia CEO addressed AI safety concerns during a summit in Los Angeles. He took a phone call from Trump during the event and put him on speaker for the audience. During the roughly five-minute call, Trump called AI safety fears a "hoax." 

October 2026: National Medal of Science and Financial Disclosures

In early October, Trump awarded the National Medal of Science, the United States' highest honor for scientists and engineers, to the Nvidia CEO and some other tech industry leaders.

The same day Trump gave the Nvidia CEO the award, the president disclosed buying up to $1.6 million and selling up to $1 million in Nvidia stock during the summer of 2026.

The Washington Post reported in mid-October that Nvidia committed $25 million for Trump's planned White House ballroom.

November 2026: Scandal and FBI Investigation

Trump said he spoke to the Nvidia boss after the affair between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang - an unrelated former executive of Singapore-based company Megaspeed, whom US authorities investigated and concluded was a Chinese intelligence asset - became public.

Trump said on November 9 the Nvidia CEO told him he had no idea that the woman was a spy and that Trump believed the CEO.

White House Briefing on the Scandal

"I asked him that question 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea that she was a spy' and I really believe him," Trump told a White House briefing.

"I know the FBI is looking into it," Trump said. "I think that he'll be in good shape."

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Chris Sanders and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Huang admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, suspected by U.S. intelligence to be a Chinese spy, prompting national‑security alarm and a board investigation (axios.com).
  • Trump publicly defended Huang, calling him ‘a fine person’ and said Huang denied knowing she was a spy, even as the FBI and lawmakers intensify scrutiny (techcrunch.com).
  • The scandal is amplifying debate in Washington over exports of advanced Nvidia AI chips to China, with lawmakers and regulators weighing tighter controls (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang under scrutiny?
Trump's close association with Huang is under scrutiny due to revelations of Huang's affair with a Chinese businesswoman linked to espionage and Huang's involvement in US-China tech policy.
How has Jensen Huang been involved with the Trump administration?
Huang met with Trump multiple times to discuss AI policy, export controls, and was included in White House tech advisory councils.
What is the controversy regarding Nvidia's chip sales to China?
There is controversy over Nvidia lobbying for looser restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China amid rising concerns over technology transfer and national security.
Has the US changed its policy on AI chip exports to China?
In January 2026, the Trump administration allowed some exports of Nvidia's H200 AI chips to China on a case-by-case basis but retained restrictions for certain organizations.
What role does Jensen Huang play in US AI policy?
Huang sits on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, advising on AI and related policy issues.

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