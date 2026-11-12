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Asian stocks fragile, Nvidia plummets as board to decide CEO's fate - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks fragile, Nvidia plummets as board to decide CEO's fate

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Asian Stocks Fragile, Nvidia Shares Plummet Amid CEO Uncertainty and AI Concerns

Market Reactions and Key Developments

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

Nvidia Faces Leadership Crisis

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Global stocks wobbled at the start of Asian trade on Thursday, while Nvidia shares plunged in after-hours trading on news that its board may oust longtime CEO Jensen Huang.

Allegations and Board Deliberations

Nvidia's board is meeting late Wednesday to decide whether to oust Huang, a source familiar with the matter said, as the world's dominant supplier of AI processors grapples with the fallout of allegations that he had an affair with a suspected spy for China.

The New York Times has also reported that Huang had had an affair with a company executive who reported to him. 

Market and Analyst Response

"It looks bad from every single angle," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"I believe the board won't oust him until they have an all-star, a known entity in the tech sector, to replace him," he said. "At the end of the day, let's not forget that the Nvidia chip is the centrepiece of the AI story."

Shares in Nvidia slid more than 8% after the bell, weighing on S&P 500 e-mini futures, which slipped 0.4%.

Regional and Global Market Performance

Asian Markets

Regional indexes fared better after a choppy start. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2%, Taiwanese shares gained 0.5%, Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.1% lower, weighed down by shares in Hong Kong.

Wall Street and AI Optimism

Stocks on Wall Street made gains on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 rising 1.3% and coming close to retracing all of the losses since last week's US midterm elections.

"Renewed optimism around AI drove US equities higher overnight, with positive developments around CoreWeave and Anthropic adding to enthusiasm around the sector and helping the S&P 500 and NASDAQ rally," Westpac analysts wrote in a note.

Currency and Crypto Movements

Dollar Index and Fed Expectations

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was steady in Asian trade at 102.87, its highest level since April 9 last year in the aftermath of Trump's Liberation Day tariff announcement. The currency rose 0.6% on Wednesday as traders repriced the odds the Federal Reserve will lift interest rates next month.

Fed funds futures are pricing an 87.3% chance of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting on December 9, compared to a 12.7% chance of a larger 50-basis-points hike, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Cryptocurrency Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin slipped 0.9% to $73,617.58, while ether was 0.9% lower at $2,049.44.

(Reporting by Gregor Stuart Hunter; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia shares tumbled ~8% in after‑hours trading after reports its board may oust CEO Jensen Huang amid espionage‑tinged affair allegations (au.investing.com)
  • Asian markets were mixed–KOSPI +0.2%, Nikkei +0.5%, Taiwan +0.5%, MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex‑Japan –0.1% (investing.com)
  • Fed funds futures price ~87–84% odds of a 25 bp rate hike at the Dec 9 Fed meeting, reinforcing dollar strength (cdes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nvidia shares drop in after-hours trading?
Nvidia shares plunged over 8% after reports that its board may oust CEO Jensen Huang due to allegations of an affair.
How did Asian stock markets perform in early Thursday trading?
Asian stocks saw mixed movements: South Korea's Kospi, Taiwan, and Japan posted small gains, while Hong Kong dragged down the regional index.
What is the current outlook for the US Federal Reserve's interest rate move?
Traders expect an 87.3% chance of a 25 basis-point rate hike at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.
How are cryptocurrencies reacting to the market volatility?
Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $73,617.58, and ether also dropped 0.9% to $2,049.44 amid broader market uncertainty.
What is contributing to renewed optimism in AI and US equities?
Positive developments at companies like CoreWeave and Anthropic are boosting enthusiasm in the AI sector, driving US equities higher.

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