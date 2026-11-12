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Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Dollar Nears One-Month High as Yen Approaches 160 on Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Market Reactions and Currency Movements Amid Fed Rate Hike Speculation

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Dollar Index Performance and Fed Rate Hike Expectations

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month high against major peers in early Asian trading on Thursday, supported by growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike, while the yen edged toward the psychologically important 160-per-dollar level.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.63% to 102.85, its highest level since October 14.

Market Bets and Central Bank Commentary

Traders ramped up bets on further Fed tightening after stronger-than-expected October inflation data and a series of hawkish remarks from US central bank officials, who expressed concern over stubborn inflation and left open the possibility of a larger 50-basis-point increase. Some major brokerages, including Goldman Sachs, now expect another hike early next year, in addition to one in December.

New York Fed President John Williams is set to appear on a panel late Thursday that will be closely watched given his "pre-October FOMC meeting views the Fed had time on rate hikes," said Gavin Friend, senior markets strategist at National Australia Bank, in a note.

Analyst Insights on Fed Guidance

"Fast forward two weeks and following a hotter than forecast October CPI report, Fed officials appear to be falling over themselves to talk up rate hikes," Friend said. "Any guidance from Williams will be seized on."

Major Currency Movements

The euro was up 0.09% against the US dollar at $1.1099 while sterling traded at $1.328. 

The Australian dollar  edged 0.03% down versus the greenback to $0.6845, while New Zealand's kiwi inched up by 0.04% to $0.5564.

Yen Near Psychological 160 Level

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar softened 0.12% to 159.58, though it remained underpinned by wide interest-rate differentials as traders increased bets on further Fed hikes.

Bank of Japan Policy and Analyst Expectations

Bank of Japan board member Toichiro Asada, one of two dovish policymakers who dissented from September's decision to increase borrowing costs to 1.25%, is due to deliver a speech and hold a press conference later in the day.

"If Asada signals a cautious stance toward an additional rate hike, the divergence in monetary policy stance between Japan and the US would come into focus, likely resulting in dollar buying compounded by yen selling," an analyst at MUFG Bank said.  

BOJ Rate Hike Outlook and Economic Data

Many analysts in a Reuters poll expect the next BOJ rate ​hike ⁠as soon as next month.

Data from the BOJ on Thursday showed Japanese wholesale prices rose 7.1 percent in the year to October, up from a 6.8 percent annual increase in September.

Cryptocurrency Market Update

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin fell 0.59% to $73,876.57. Ether declined 0.78% to $2,052.27.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • U.S. CPI data for October surprised to the upside (headline +0.4% m/m; core +0.3%), boosting odds of a December Fed rate hike and potential for a larger move (kitco.com).
  • The dollar index reached its highest since October 14 at around 102.85, reflecting strengthening greenback sentiment against a basket of currencies (ca.marketscreener.com).
  • USD/JPY is approaching the sensitive ¥160 threshold—seen by markets as a 'line in the sand'—with intervention risk elevated amid BOJ dovish signals and historically temporary effects of past interventions (au.investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the US dollar near a one-month high?
The US dollar is near a one-month high due to expectations of further Federal Reserve rate hikes following strong inflation data and hawkish comments from Fed officials.
What is significant about the yen approaching 160 per dollar?
The 160 level is psychologically important for the yen, reflecting wide interest-rate differentials and market moves triggered by diverging US and Japanese monetary policies.
How did October's inflation data affect currency markets?
Stronger-than-expected October inflation led traders to increase bets on more aggressive Fed rate hikes, supporting the US dollar.
What are analysts expecting from the Bank of Japan?
Many analysts expect the Bank of Japan could implement another rate hike as soon as next month, influenced by higher wholesale prices.
How did major cryptocurrencies perform?
Bitcoin fell 0.59% to $73,876.57, and ether declined 0.78% to $2,052.27 amid currency market movements.

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